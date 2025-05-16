Lane Johnson gets candid as last of Eagles' core four with Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox retired

Philadelphia Eagles star offensive tackle Lane Johnson has opened up on several of his longtime teammates retiring from the NFL.
Johnson was part of a core four of Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham, and Fletcher Cox. However, all three have retired, and only Johnson is left playing.
Johnson is entering his 13th season in the NFL, and he says it is weird seeing so many guys he came up with retire.
"It feels like you're going to prom, and you're 25, that's what it feels like in my career now. Outdated bro... I'm out the game...," Johnson said. "It's weird seeing all your friends and teammates come back, I think it hit me hard last year when Fletch showed up. And I was like, bro, you should be out here. I forgot what game it was, who were playing, but I saw him before the game, and I was like, Man, I miss Fletch.
"It is weird just because you've been around this guy, and just not even, like everyday life, it's been, like, the most challenging, you know, fighting for your life type of thing," Johnson added. "So it's weird seeing them like in a peaceful state of mind, and it seems like all of our friendships are formed with adversity, or, you know, us being under pressure. So it's weird seeing guys in, like, a different phase of life."
Although Johnson has been in the NFL since 2013, he is still one of the best offensive linemen in the league.
Johnson also inked a one-year extension in March, which added $8 million over the next two years and an additional $30 million in guarantees, meaning he's under contract for at least two more seasons.
Lane Johnson taking his playing career year-by-year
Although Lane Johnson signed an extension that keeps him under contract for two more years, he says he's just taking it year by year.
"When you're about to turn 35 you tend to reflect a lot, especially in the league. Yeah, man, it's been a fun ride... I think when you get to this stage of your career, you take it year by year. But physically I feel really good," Johnson said at his press conference, via YardBarker.
Johnson says as long as his body holds up, he will continue to play, and as long as he's playing well.
Johnson is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Eagles and a six-time Pro Bowler.
