Ex-NFL MVP warns Brock Purdy to avoid "trap" of proving too much after $265,000,000 contract extension

After months of negotiating, Brock Purdy signed a five-year, $265 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers in May. The quarterback will be under pressure to deliver success for the team, but former NFL MVP Matt Ryan has some advice for Purdy entering the 2025 season.

On Wednesday, Ryan spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco and warned Purdy not to fall into the "trap" of overdoing it on the gridiron for the 49ers.

“I always thought, you know, when you sign big extensions and you go onto the next, obviously, there’s expectation and there’s weight there, but you’ve gotta be yourself," Ryan said. "They made a commitment to who you are and certainly there’s potential to grow, but not try to do too much. I think that’s where guys can fall into a trap.

“For me, it’s really about playing with the scheme and reading plays out one play at a time and just making good decisions over and over, and I think that’s what he is gonna do.”

Ryan signed some lucrative contracts during his playing days in the NFL, and knows what a big-money contract can do to a player. In 2013, he inked a five-year, $103.75 million extension with the Atlanta Falcons. The QB signed another five-year, $150 million extension with the Falcons in 2018.

Brock Purdy led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2024

The 49ers took Brock Purdy with the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He got the starting role in his rookie year after Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo picked up season-ending injuries.

In his second season with San Francisco, Purdy led the team to the Super Bowl, but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs at the final hurdle.

In the 2024 season, the 49ers finished with a 6-11 record. Purdy recorded 3,864 passing yards, 20 touchdowns,12 interceptions and five rushing TDs.

It will be interesting to see how Purdy fares in his first season after signing an extension with the 49ers.

