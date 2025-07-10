“He can’t sit in two meetings”: Travis Hunter’s two-way dream takes a hit as Greg Cosell breaks down limitations

Offense and defense, like a coin, are the two sides of a football team. While there have been some who tried to blend the two, it's never an easy feat to achieve. However, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter has made a name for himself by playing on both ends.

Ad

He was successful during his college career, and Hunter hopes to bring the same two-way style of play in the NFL. However, he has faced his fair share of criticism.

Veteran NFL analyst Greg Cosell was the latest to comment on Hunter's aspiration. He said that the rookie cannot simultaneously attend two meetings at the same time. Hunter needs to focus on getting a place in Liam Cohen's offense first.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Liam Cohen's offense, assuming he's a wide receiver first, which apparently he is," Cosell said on Thursday, via the "Ross Tucker Podcast."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"There is a a ton of motion. There's a ton of formations. He's got to learn all that. So, I mean, again, he maybe that special guy that we've never seen before. I'm not gonna sit here and say, 'He can't do it.' But there is so much detail in that offense that he has to learn. You know he can't sit in two meeting at the same time.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former Super Bowl winner raises questions over Travis Hunter's two-way plays

Travis Hunter's aspirations of bringing his two-way play to the NFL have been a popular topic this offseason. Former NFL lineman Willie Colon raised some concerns over Hunter's play.

"I know how I would approach a guy like this. I'm going to test his armor," Colon said on June 20, via "Breakfast Ball." "I'm going to see how tough you really are. If you want to be a two-way player in the NFL, I'm going to see if you're strong enough to be a two-way player. So, when I'm pulling around that corner, I'm going to test that 12 on your chest.

Ad

"And so, for me, if I'm the Jacksonville Jaguars, listen to what the players are saying. They're curious if he can finish an 18-week season going both ways. I promise you he won't. They'll move him to one side of the ball, and that's cornerback, and allow him to be the best cornerback he can be."

Ad

Colon shared another point.

"Because not only will you have to make tackles, you're going to have to withstand getting hit, too," Colon said.

It'll be interesting to see if Hunter's unique play finds success in the NFL or if he sticks to being a wide receiver moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.