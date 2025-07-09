Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna Lenee poses in black swimsuit during their honeymoon in Turks and Caicos

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee tied the knot on May 24 in a lavish ceremony at The Barn at Faith Farms in Tennessee. The couple jetted off 38 days later for a tropical honeymoon in Turks and Caicos.

Ad

The couple booked a two-story beachfront villa at the Rock House Resort, known for its private infinity pools and sweeping ocean views. Leanna gave fans a full tour via TikTok, showing off a massive bathroom with an oversized shower, a spacious living area, a master bedroom and a balcony overlooking yachts and turquoise waters.

Now, on Wednesday, Leanna has shared two solo shots of herself from the exotic location. She posed in a striking black swimsuit with a knitted skirt. The classic piece also had cutouts around the midriff.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The picture was taken (probably by Hunter), overlooking the ocean.

Travis and his now wife, Leanna Lenee, have been dating since 2022. They went Instagram official in March 2022, sharing vacation pics from Hawaii.

Ad

They got engaged in February, when Hunter popped the question during a romantic trip to Las Croabas, Puerto Rico.

Ad

That said, Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee’s relationship has faced intense public scrutiny, especially in the months leading up to and following their May wedding.

Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lene,e faced backlash during Jaguars rookie's Heisman Trophy win

During Travis Hunter’s Heisman Trophy win in December, viral clips showed his now wife remaining seated while others stood and cheered as the two-way phenom's name was announced.

Ad

Eagle-eyed fans on the internet claimed that she looked unimpressed or disengaged.

Leanna later clarified that she was unsure whether to stand.

In an 8-minute video on TikTok, she addressed the criticism, saying:

“When his name was called, I instantly was going to get up. If you watch the video, his mom didn’t get up, so I was, like, ‘Oh, maybe I don’t get up, I just sit here.'”

Ad

Leanna added:

“As soon as I seen Travis get up, then I thought it was appropriate to stand up, greet him, congratulate him,” she continued. “But then, there was a camera right in front of Coach Prime and I knew they were going to film that moment and because of how people are online, I was, like, ‘I don’t want to be in that shot,’ so I sat down.”

Ad

She continued:

“I got out of the camera, purposefully, so they can have their moment. That’s all it was. No one told me to stand up, no one had to tell me to celebrate with him. I was just sitting there crying, I wanted to take it in—I was super excited for him. But I wanted the moment to be about him and his family.”

Ad

Travis Hunter also defended her on Twitch.

Before marriage, Hunter was drafted No. 2 by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL draft, held from April 24-26 in Green Bay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.