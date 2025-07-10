Mike Florio labels Tom Brady’s $3,500,000,000 Raiders deal “embarrassing” as Giants refuse to cut Eli Manning same ownership break

For those who might not know, NFL legend Tom Brady is a partial owner on the Las Vegas Raiders. The quarterback, who has won trophes with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, never even played for the black and silver team.

In a recent report uploaded on NBC Sports, NFL analyst Mike Florio discussed how the New York Giants were willing to sell 1% of the team to franchise legend Eli Manning for $10 billion. However, the legendary quarterback backed out as the numbers were too big for him. Manning also pointed out how this purchase could create many conflicts with his other endeavors, including broadcasting for ESPN.

Florio also pointed out how Raiders owner Mark Davis gave his friend Tom Brady a sweet deal in 2024 when he purchased a 5% minority stake in the team he never played for for just $3.5 billion. But the Giants refuse to cut some slack to the two-time Super Bowl winner.

"Speaking of Brady, the fact that the Giants wouldn’t give a two-time Super Bowl winner a sweetheart deal underscores the cool-friend discount Brady got from Raiders owner Mark Davis. Brady bought his piece of a team he never played for at an embarrassingly low $3.5 billion valuation — roughly a third of the number Eli floated." [H/T: NBC Sports]

Mark Wahlberg hints at becoming the owner of the Las Vegas Raiders along with Tom Brady

As mentioned above, Tom Brady is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the team might get another high-profile name associated with it. One of Brady's famous friends, Mark Wahlberg, has recently shown interest in ditching the New England Patriots and buying the Raiders:

In an appearance on the "Card Shopping" YouTube page, the actor said:

"It’s crazy because I know people are going to give me a lot of s—t for this. But I live in Las Vegas. Tom’s got a piece of the Raiders. A lot of my friends got a piece of the Raiders.

"I went to six home games last year (2024). I didn’t make it to any of the New England Patriots' games because I live far away. My golf cart just got painted black. I did not even know it."

It'll be interesting to see if another major name is added to the Raiders ownership in the near future.

