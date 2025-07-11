49ers TE George Kittle votes his best man cave theme for renovating empty room

The San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the NFL. He also happens to be one of the most amicable and funniest people in the locker room, a trait that he showcased on Thursday.

When shown a picture of an empty room by his friends, former Tennessee Titans players Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, the ten-time "Bussin' with the Boys" guest suggested that they turn it into a golf driving range:

"I vote this."

For reference, this is the room as it is now:

Kittle is known to be an avid golfer during the offseason, boasting a six-hole golf course (four par-three and two par four) on the backyard of his house. Speaking on "I Am Athlete" in 2022, he revealed that the idea first came to him after The Masters.

The course took three hours to complete, and he described their "tournaments" as follows (from 31:36 in the video below):

“We’ll go out there and play like three rounds. Six holes, three rounds, 18. We go out there every day after we lift. I have golf carts too, so we’ll throw a cooler on the back of the cart, and go play 18.”

Kittle is set for his first appearance at the celebrity American Century Championship. During Day 2 of practice rounds on Thursday, he said:

“I am not this good. I am just having a great day so far. I just swing really hard and get out of the way in the driver’s box.”

George Kittle still confident in 49ers' 2025 roster despite overhaul

The 2025 offseason marked a major overhaul of the 49ers' roster, with multiple pieces departing. The biggest departure was wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who was traded to the Washington Commanders.

Elsewhere, guard Aaron Banks left for the Green Bay Packers in free agency. On defense, lineman Javon Hargrave was released and joined the Minnesota Vikings. Cornerback Charvarius Ward joined the Indianapolis Colts, while linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga moved to the Denver Broncos.

Punter Mitch Wishnowsky and long snapper Taybor Pepper were released to make way for Thomas Morestead and Jon Weeks, respectively. The team also signed Greg Joseph, potentially threatening Jake Moody's kicking job.

Even after all these changes, George Kittle remains confident that the 49ers will rebound from a division-worst 6-11 finish in 2024 and return to contention:

“I am excited that the boys are healthy going into training camp... I am just looking forward to guys taking advantage of the opportunities — because there are a lot of them.”

The team's season begins on September 7 against the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is at 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT on Fox.

