5 Remaining NFL free agents the New England Patriots should consider 

The New England Patriots missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2008. In their first season in 20 years without Tom Brady under center, the Patriots struggled on offense. The team spent a significant amount of money this offseason to surround quarterback Cam Newton with the right weapons to help the Patriots return to the playoffs.

As the team's offseason activities continue and with training camp right around the corner, the New England Patriots can still make some key additions to further bolster their roster.

5 Free Agents that could help the New England Patriots

#5 - Duke Johnson, RB

The New England Patriots are a little light at the running back position. Veteran Duke Johnson, who has spent the last two seasons with the Houston Texans, could be a good stop gap option for the Patriots.

Johnson has never had the opportunity to be a full-time starting running back. In the last two seasons with the Texans, Johnson had 645 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

The Texans also used Johnson as a receiver and he recorded 659 yards and four receiving touchdowns. With the Patriots needing depth, this could be a good signing for both parties.

#4 - Mitchell Schwartz, OT

Mitchell Schwartz is one of the most reliable right tackles in the NFL. He suffered the first major injury of his career last season, and his absence was one of the reasons why the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line fell apart.

Schwartz will bring a veteran presence and stability to a line that could be protecting a rookie quarterback at some point in the season.

#3 - Alshon Jeffrey, WR

Alshon Jeffrey's 2020 season suffered due to the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive issues. The veteran could still be a valuable contributor that can make plays happen. In 2020, he recorded just 115 receiving yards and one touchdown, which is one of the primary reasons why he hasn't been signed so far.

#2 - Melvin Ingram, DE

If the New England Patriots sign Melvin Ingram, they would be getting an excellent pass-rusher. Ingram has forty-nine sacks in his career so far. He was limited to just seven games during the 2020 season due to a knee injury, so he's looking for a team to give him a chance at a comeback.

Ingram's ability to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks could give the Patriots defense that extra spark that they are missing.

#1 - Dre Kirkpatrick, CB

Dre Kirkpatrick has the skills and ability to be a valuable asset to the New England Patriots defense. A former first-round draft pick out of Alabama, Kirkpatrick played eleven games with Arizona in 2020 and is good in man-to-man coverage in the secondary.

Kirkpatrick has made visits with the New England Patriots and with the New Orleans Saints so far this offseason.

Former #Bengals and #AZCardinals CB Dre Kirkpatrick is visiting the #Patriots today, source said. A potential landing spot for the former #Bama first-rounder. If there is one thing Bill Belichick loves, its ex-Bama stars... — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 13, 2021

