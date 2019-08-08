Cleveland Browns trade Johnson to Houston Texans

Duke Johnson

Cleveland Browns have traded Duke Johnson to the Houston Texans, it was confirmed on Thursday.

The Browns will receive a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft that could become a third-round choice, NFL.com have reported.

Johnson, 25, joined the Browns as a third-round pick in 2015. He appeared in 64 games (10 starts). He had 1,286 rushing yards and 2,170 receiving yards on 235 receptions with 13 total touchdowns.

However, the running back became frustrated with the Browns after they added the suspended Kareem Hunt this off-season and had demanded a trade that Cleveland's front office had steadfastly refused to make, even as Johnson fired his previous agent and hired Drew Rosenhaus in an effort to engineer a deal.

We’ve traded Duke Johnson Jr. to the Houston Texans



We've traded Duke Johnson Jr. to the Houston Texans — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 8, 2019

The trade comes just slightly more than two weeks after Browns coach Freddie Kitchens declared, "We’re not giving away good players'' the day before the team's training camp started.

Instead, Johnson is headed to Houston, where he steps into a backfield situation in which the Texans have this week waived former first-round pick D'Onta Foreman and appear to be sorting out who'll complement Lamar Miller, who had a combined 1,136 yards from scrimmage (973 rushing yards, 163 receiving yards) and six touchdowns in 14 games in 2018 to earn a berth in the Pro Bowl.

Damarea Crockett, Josh Ferguson, Karan Higdon Jr. and Buddy Howell are also in camp with the Texans.

Johnson signed a three-year, $15.61million extension before the 2018 season that runs through to the 2021 season.