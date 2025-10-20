  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "You're tripping" - Cam Newton not sold on Drake Maye "Top 5 QB" hype despite breaking Tom Brady's Patriots record

"You're tripping" - Cam Newton not sold on Drake Maye "Top 5 QB" hype despite breaking Tom Brady's Patriots record

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Oct 20, 2025 19:02 GMT
Drake Maye, Tom Brady, and Cam Newton
Drake Maye, Tom Brady, and Cam Newton

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has rejected a claim that New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is a top-five NFL quarterback. The claim was made by former Patriots offensive guard Damien Woody during a Monday appearance on First Take.

Ad

Newton refused to be sold on the hype, however, maintaining that the Patriots quarterback is not top-five in the league. He said:

“Top five in the NFL? All right, Damien, you’re tripping. Is he playing good football? Yes, he definitely is. But top five in the NFL?”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Newton quickly clarified that he had nothing against Maye, whom he considers a good quarterback. He continued:

“Nothing against Drake Maye, because I’m a fan. If I’ve never been a fan of any young quarterback, he’s my favorite. But I don’t think he’s reached a limit now where you need to consider him a top five.”
Ad

The former NFL MVP then stated what he thinks would put Drake Maye in the conversation for top-five NFL quarterbacks, saying:

“These performances, if we have to state the obvious, came by way of the Tennessee Titans. And the game when he was really impressive was when he played against Buffalo. And that’s not to discredit anything that he’s doing. I’m just saying for him to get labeled a top-five quarterback, he has to do it against well and capable competition on a consistent basis.”
Ad

Drake Maye surpasses Tom Brady’s Patriots record

During the Patriots’ win at Tennessee, Drake Maye set a new franchise record for pass completion rate, beating the previous record held by Tom Brady. The former first-round pick completed 21 of 23 passes (91.3%) for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Brady set the previous record in 2009 in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he completed 23 of 26 passes (88.5%). With Maye’s new record, he became the 33rd NFL quarterback to complete at least 90% of 14 or more pass attempts.

Ad

His record is also tied for the 20th-best completion rate in the league’s history, along with Jayden Daniels and Vinny Testarverde. The second-year quarterback has been pivotal for the Patriots this season, as they lead the AFC East with a 5-2 record. In seven games, he has thrown for 1,744 yards, 12 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The Patriots’ next opponents are the Cleveland Browns. The two sides are set to lock horns next Sunday.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Kayode Akinwumi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications