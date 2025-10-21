Mike McDaniel throws shade at Tua Tagovailoa while naming QB1 for Week 8 after benching Dolphins star vs. Browns

Mike McDaniels made a snarky comment about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Monday. The Miami Dolphins coach has had a troubled season so far, with just one win under his belt to put up a disappointing 1-6 record. Their quarterback has also struggled to make decisive plays on the field while leading the offense.Despite this, Mike McDaniels decided to retain Tua Tagovailoa as the team's starting quarterback in Week 8. However, he decided to throw some shade at him and take a dig at his underwhelming performance on the field.&quot;He (Tua Tagovailoa) is going to take snaps this week, and he's going to be our starter this week,&quot; McDaniels said during Monday's media availability. &quot;And my expectation is that we don't throw 10 picks,&quot;Tagovailoa had failed to make any note worthy impact on the field this season. In seven games, he has only recorded 1,313 yards and 11 TDs passing. The quarterback has also thrown 10 interceptions while being sacked a total of 15 times.During their 31-6 loss against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa completed 12 of the 23 passes he attempted for 100 yards and no touchdowns. He also threw three interceptions, which resulted in Mike McDaniels benching him for rookie Quinn Ewers in the fourth quarter.Emmanuel Acho questions Tua Tagovailoa's future with the Dolphins after disappointing Week 7 performanceIn July 2024, Tua Tagovailoa had signed a four-year extension worth $212.4 million with the team. However, his lackluster showcase this season has raised questions about his future with the Dolphins.After throwing three interceptions against the Browns in Week 7, Emmanuel Acho shared a video on social media. He questioned the quarterback's fit with the team.&quot;This might be the end for Tua. This might be the end for the Miami Dolphins,&quot; Acho said in the clip he share on X on Monday. &quot;Tua just threw an interception that, only God knows, is obvious.&quot;Like, the defense is obvious. We're in the most basic version of cover three. ... We don't look, nobody off (offside), and we throw a seam to the oppose (opposition) safety. I just don't know anymore. I mean, we're about to throw a seam to oppose safety defense. I just don't know.&quot;The Dolphins are next scheduled to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 26. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 1:00 pm ET. Can McDaniels and his team qualify for the playoffs this season?