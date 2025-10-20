  • home icon
  NFL insider Adam Schefter gives clear verdict on Tua Tagovailoa's future 1 day after being benched for Quinn Ewers

NFL insider Adam Schefter gives clear verdict on Tua Tagovailoa's future 1 day after being benched for Quinn Ewers

By Prasen
Modified Oct 20, 2025 19:42 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Miami Dolphins - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Adam Schefter gives verdict on Tua Tagovailoa's future 1 day after being benched for Quinn Ewers - Source: Getty

The Miami Dolphins quarterback drama got interesting when Tua Tagovailoa was benched for Quinn Ewers agaisnt the Cleveland Browns in Week 7. However, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, it’s not quite time to hit the panic button.

After Tagovailoa was benched in the fourth quarter of Miami’s brutal 31-6 loss to the Browns, speculation ran wild about whether rookie Quinn Ewers might be taking over. Schefter shut down those rumors on "The Pat McAfee Show."

“Tua has struggled, but it’s not like they’re going to turn to Quinn Ewers this early in the year,” Schefter said. “They’re going to keep riding Tua right now. He’ll be the guy.”
also-read-trending Trending

Tua Tagovailoa had a nightmare outing yesterday, throwing three interceptions and bringing his season total to a league-high 10 through seven games. Meanwhile, Ewers completed 5-of-8 passes for 53 yards in limited action. Schefter hinted that changes are looming in Miami.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“This is one of the lowest points in franchise history,” he said. “There will be changes, just not this week.”
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel saud yesterday the his next QB decision will be “tape-driven.”

Tua Tagovailoa under scrutiny ahead of Dolphins' QB decision for Week 8 game vs. Falcons

Mike McDaniel isn’t rushing to make any big calls at quarterback at least not yet. After Sunday’s loss to the Browns, McDaniel made it clear that Week 8’s starter against the Falcons will be decided only after reviewing the film.

Following Tua Tagovailoa’s three-interception performance, McDaniel didn’t hold back on accountability.

“It will be tape-driven,” Dolphins HC said postgame. “I don’t want to overconclude anything before watching the tape, but when you turn the ball over, it’s the number one indicator of wins and losses.”

McDaniel said that at least “one or two” of Tua’s turnovers were preventable. He also emphasized the need to “change our style of play if we have to.” While rookie Quinn Ewers saw late-game snaps, but McDaniel stopped short of hinting at a change.

“Everything is on the table,” he said. “We’ll be diligent in our cleanup heading into next week.”

For now, the Dolphins’ quarterback and head coach situation remains uncertain and under heavy scrutiny.

