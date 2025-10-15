  • home icon
  Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah shows off all-white gameday outfit while recapping core memories with gal pals from Dolphins vs Chargers

Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah shows off all-white gameday outfit while recapping core memories with gal pals from Dolphins vs Chargers

By Prasen
Modified Oct 15, 2025 15:45 GMT
Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah shows off all-white gameday outfit while recapping core memories with gal pals from Dolphins vs Chargers [IG/@annahtagvailoa]

Tua Tagovailoa was under pressure once again as the Dolphins played on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mike McDaniel's team was once again bested 29-27 by Jim Harbaugh's men.

Even though the game didn’t go Tagovailoa’s way, he still had his biggest supporter, Annah Tagovailoa, by his side. After the game, Dolphins QB's wife shared a carousel on Instagram, flaunting her all-white game-day outfit.

She wore a corset-style halter top with a deep V-neckline, paired with high-waisted white cargo pants. Accessorising with dark oval sunglasses and simple dark jewellery, including a delicate necklace and small earrings.

“Game days are better with my favourite people 🤍,” she wrote in the caption.
Annah also posed with wives and girlfriends of other Dolphins players, including Zach Wilson’s wife, Nicolette, and Dolphins linebacker Quinton Bell’s wife, Brooke Lewiss.

Tua Tagovailoa's wife reveals her go-to fitness routine and workout tips

On Tuesday, Annah shared her fitness tips in a Q&A with her followers on Instagram. One of the fans asked for workout tips, to which Tagovailoa's wife replied:

“I try to get into a routine with my workouts. I usually will set a schedule at the beginning of the week, and that helps me to stay disciplined! I also try to work out with a friend or have company! This holds me accountable on those mornings where I don't have as much motivation!”
Annah Tagovailoa reveals her go-to fitness routine and workout tips
Annah Tagovailoa reveals her go-to fitness routine and workout tips [IG/@annahragovailoa]

Last week, Anna conducted a similar session with her followers. When asked how she maintains friendships with her NFL wives and girlfriends, the Dolphins QB's wife said it can be tough with their busy lives, but sharing little moments from their days and milestones with their babies makes them feel connected and close, even with hectic schedules.

