Quinton Bell's fiancée Brooke shares unseen pics from Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah's birthday vacay to Bahamas

By Bethany Cohen
Published Jun 18, 2025 16:28 GMT
Quinton Bell
Quinton Bell's fiancee Brooke revealed more details of Annah Tagovailoa's Birthday. (Photos via Brooke Lewis Instagram post)

On Tuesday, Quinton Bell's fiancée, Brooke, shared a post of the vacation they took alongside Tua Tagovailoa and his wife Annah. Brooke's Instagram post included a carousel of photos from their group trip to the Bahamas.

The couple had fun in the sun, including paddleboarding, with Annah enjoying the ride as Brooke stood up and paddled. Brooke and Annah posed for a photo with a beautiful birthday backdrop to celebrate the quarterback's wife's birthday.

"Postcards from paradise ☀️🌊🏝️"- Brooke captioned her post
She also included a snapshot of a golf cart, indicating they also played a round of golf. Brooke Lewis concluded her Instagram post with a photo of herself and Bell walking hand-in-hand on their way to a private airplane.

Annah Tagovailoa celebrated her birthday just last week and received birthday messages from friends and family.

Quinton Bell proposed to fiancée Brooke in a romantic beachside proposal

In February, Miami Dolphins linebacker Quinton Bell proposed to Brooke Lewis in an oceanside moment. The couple shared photos of their engagement in a joint post on Instagram.

The proposal took place on the beach near sunset, with a giant heart made of red roses and a message asking his soon-to-be fiancee to marry him. A red carpet led up to the heart display, which was decorated with red roses and rose petals.

Bell can be seen dropping down on one knee and proposing, complete with the diamond engagement ring.

"Today, tomorrow & everyday after that- here’s to a lifetime 💍"-she captioned her Instagram post

Quinton Bell and Brooke Lewis have two children: two-year-old QJ and one-year-old Beckham. In 2024, she documented the NFL season by accompanying both of their sons to Dolphins games to demonstrate their support for the linebacker.

The former seventh-round draft pick has spent time with the Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles. He signed with the Dolphins in October 2023 and re-signed with the team in May 2025.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Krutik Jain
