Quinton Bell's fiancée Brooke shares unseen pics from Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah's birthday vacay to Bahamas

On Tuesday, Quinton Bell's fiancée, Brooke, shared a post of the vacation they took alongside Tua Tagovailoa and his wife Annah. Brooke's Instagram post included a carousel of photos from their group trip to the Bahamas.

The couple had fun in the sun, including paddleboarding, with Annah enjoying the ride as Brooke stood up and paddled. Brooke and Annah posed for a photo with a beautiful birthday backdrop to celebrate the quarterback's wife's birthday.

"Postcards from paradise ☀️🌊🏝️"- Brooke captioned her post

She also included a snapshot of a golf cart, indicating they also played a round of golf. Brooke Lewis concluded her Instagram post with a photo of herself and Bell walking hand-in-hand on their way to a private airplane.

Annah Tagovailoa celebrated her birthday just last week and received birthday messages from friends and family.

Quinton Bell proposed to fiancée Brooke in a romantic beachside proposal

In February, Miami Dolphins linebacker Quinton Bell proposed to Brooke Lewis in an oceanside moment. The couple shared photos of their engagement in a joint post on Instagram.

The proposal took place on the beach near sunset, with a giant heart made of red roses and a message asking his soon-to-be fiancee to marry him. A red carpet led up to the heart display, which was decorated with red roses and rose petals.

Bell can be seen dropping down on one knee and proposing, complete with the diamond engagement ring.

"Today, tomorrow & everyday after that- here’s to a lifetime 💍"-she captioned her Instagram post

Quinton Bell and Brooke Lewis have two children: two-year-old QJ and one-year-old Beckham. In 2024, she documented the NFL season by accompanying both of their sons to Dolphins games to demonstrate their support for the linebacker.

The former seventh-round draft pick has spent time with the Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles. He signed with the Dolphins in October 2023 and re-signed with the team in May 2025.

