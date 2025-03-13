Quinton Bell's fiancée Brooke shares 5-word reaction to LB's $1,500,000 Dolphins re-signing

With NFL Free Agency in full swing, teams across the league are moving quickly to bolster their respective rosters, including the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are coming off an injury-riddled 2024 campaign that saw them finish 8-9 on the season and ultimately miss out on the playoffs.

Despite their challenges, Miami's defense delivered one of the better single-season performances of any unit in the NFL, ranking 10th in points allowed and fourth in yards allowed. Among the defense's key contributors was linebacker, Quinton Bell, who enjoyed a breakout campaign.

Miami rewarded Bell for his efforts, bringing back the Prarie View A&M alum on a one-year, $1.5 million deal. Bell's fiancee, Brooke Lewis, shared a post on her Instagram story showing love for her husband-to-be following his contract signing on Wednesday afternoon.

Image Credits: Via @brookelewisss on Instagram

"Another year in the 305," Lewis captioned her Instagram story post.

Quinton Bell appeared in all 17 games for the Miami Dolphins last season, racking up 28 total tackles, three for loss and a sack. He previously spent time with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Dolphins re-sign three other contributors

Along with Quinton Bell, Miami Dolphins brought back three other contributors on both sides of the ball on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The Dolphins re-signed Elijah Campbell on Tuesday, while Dee Eskridge and Jackson Carman were brought back on Wednesday.

Wideout Dee Eskridge appeared in six games for Miami last offseason, largely used as a blocker on the perimeter. He also fielded kicks for the Dolphins on special teams.

Safety Elijah Campbell notched one start for Miami last season, racking up 11 tackles over 17 games. Jackson Carman appeared in just one game last season, but it was a Week 15 start versus the Houston Texans. Primarily suiting up at guard, Carmen allowed one sack versus a talented Texans pass rush.

All four signings provide crucial depth for the Miami Dolphins who brought back players who each suited up in regular season contests in Miami last season.

