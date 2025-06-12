Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah receives wholesome birthday wishes from Quinton Bell and Raheem Mostert's partners

On Wednesday, Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah, celebrated her 26th birthday and received wholesome wishes from fans and friends. Quinton Bell's fiancée Brooke Miranda, and Raheem Mostert's wife Devon, shared special birthday messages for Annah Tagovailoa.

Miranda posted a collage of six pictures with her, and the Instagram story also featured snaps of Annah with her kids.

"Happy birthday to the girl God knew I needed. Forever thankful for you. Could easily celebrate you everyday," Miranda wrote.

Devon posted a collage of three pictures with Annah on her Instagram story.

"Hope you had the best birthday. LOVE YOU," Devon wrote.

Before celebrating Annah's birthday, Miranda had a great time doing "hot" pilates with her. The influencer also gave fans a rare glimpse into her workout sessions on Instagram.

Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah enjoyed a tropical vacation with Brooke Miranda

Brooke Miranda and Annah Tagovailoa enjoyed a tropical vacation together in Miami, in April. The two weren't alone as they were accompanied by Zack Wilson's fiancée Nicolette Dellanno and Quinton Bell. Miranda recapped her vacation memories via an Instagram post.

"Happiest on the water," Miranda wrote.

The first slide featured a solo picture of Miranda posing on the yacht, flaunting her blue Hawaiian dress. It was followed by a group picture of Miranda with Tagvailoa and Dellano. The third slide included another photo of Miranda, followed by a snap of her sharing huge smiles with Annah. There was also a photo of her sharing a romantic kiss with her fiancé.

Apart from Miranda, Tagovailoa is also good friends with Tyreek Hill's wife, Keeta Vaccaro. Tagovailoa and Miranda soaked up the sun during their private yacht outing with Vaccaro in May.

As for Tua Tagovailoa, the quarterback aims to improve his performance in the upcoming 2025 NFL season, and remain injury-free.

