Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah, shares quick glimpse into "hot" Pilates with Quinton Bell's fiancee, Brooke Miranda

Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah, shared a glimpse of her workout session with Quinton Bell's fiancee, Brooke Miranda. On Wednesday, Brooke shared a picture of her workout on Instagram.

She posted a snap of doing Pilates with her friends, including Tagovailoa's wife, Annah, in a pink background setup. Sharing the picture, Miranda wrote:

"So challenging/hot but so fun"

Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah shares quick glimpse into 'hot' Pilates with Quinton Bell's fiancée Brooke Miranda/@annahtagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa's wife shares a strong bond with Brooke Miranda, who joined her for a fitness session. However, Annah isn't very active on social media and rarely shares pictures on the internet.

Tagovailoa tied the knot with Annah in 2022. In 2023, Annah shared a picture with her husband to celebrate their first anniversary along with the caption:

"Happy first anniversary to my best friend and husband! I love you"

Annah Tagovailoa donned a stylish green dress, pairing it with white shoes, while the Dolphins star wore brown shorts and a hoodie.

Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah, enjoys vacation with Brooke Miranda

In March, Annah, along with Tua Tagovailoa, joined Quinton Bell and his fiancee, Brooke, on an island vacation.

On March 26, Brooke Miranda shared a few pictures of her fun-filled outing by posting pictures on Instagram, with a caption:

"Me + island time"

For the vacation, Brooke Miranda styled a cream-colored body-fit off-shoulder gown. She shared a picture from the island with a bright smile. Annah also joined her in a matching outfit for the vacation.

Brooke Miranda also shared an adorable picture with Annah on Instagram, wearing matching outfits.

Quinton Bell and Tua Tagovailoa have been playing for the Dolphins since 2023. The QB joined the team in 2020. He was the fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, Bell joined the team in 2023 after spending a season with the Eagles. He was selected in the 2019 NFL Draft in the seventh round as the 23rd overall by the Oakland Raiders.

However, he was waived in the midseason. He re-signed a deal but was released in October 2019. He spent two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and two with the Atlanta Falcons.

