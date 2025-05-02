In Pics: Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro and Tua Tagovailoa's wife Anna soak up the sun on private yacht outing

On Thursday, Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill’s wife, Keeta Vaccaro, posted a picture on Instagram, showing herself enjoying a private yacht trip with Tua Tagovailoa’s wife, Anna and other friends. This post came just days after news broke of her divorce from Hill following a domestic dispute in April.
Vaccaro wore a white bikini, covering it up with a frilled white skirt and top, soaking up the sun. She captioned the post,
“Boat days.”
Vaccaro filed for divorce on April 8, after police were called to their home. Reports say the argument was heated, and claimed, Hill was aggressive. She’s asking for full rights to their condo and supervised visits for Hill with their daughter, Capri, born in November 2024. Though police did not find signs of serious violence, they documented a bruise on her chest.
On April 25, Vaccaro posted a picture with her daughter on Instagram, captioning it “Miss Capri.”
Tyreek Hill's personal life has been in the spotlight before, including a 2019 child abuse investigation and a 2014 conviction for domestic violence. A video footage has also shown Hill holding Capri during the dispute. Despite the seriousness of the situation, neither the Miami Dolphins nor the NFL has commented on the issue.
Keeta Vaccaro shares post-workout recovery video amid Tyreek Hill’s continued silence
On Tuesday, Keeta Vaccaro shared an Instagram video showing her recovery routine after workouts. In the video, she wears a bathrobe while entering what appears to be a sauna room, stretching and relaxing. The post's caption reads,
“My favorite way to end a workout ✨����♀️”.
While Vaccaro has been active on social media, sharing moments like Easter pictures with her daughter, there has been no sign of Hill. His low profile comes after ongoing news about their marriage disputes.
Meanwhile, Hill’s wife has been focused on her personal routine and family life, providing glimpses into her activities during a challenging period. Tyreek Hill has not been seen publicly since their marital issues surfaced.
