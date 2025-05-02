In Pics: Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro and Tua Tagovailoa's wife Anna soak up the sun on private yacht outing

On Thursday, Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill’s wife, Keeta Vaccaro, posted a picture on Instagram, showing herself enjoying a private yacht trip with Tua Tagovailoa’s wife, Anna and other friends. This post came just days after news broke of her divorce from Hill following a domestic dispute in April.

Ad

Vaccaro wore a white bikini, covering it up with a frilled white skirt and top, soaking up the sun. She captioned the post,

“Boat days.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Vaccaro filed for divorce on April 8, after police were called to their home. Reports say the argument was heated, and claimed, Hill was aggressive. She’s asking for full rights to their condo and supervised visits for Hill with their daughter, Capri, born in November 2024. Though police did not find signs of serious violence, they documented a bruise on her chest.

On April 25, Vaccaro posted a picture with her daughter on Instagram, captioning it “Miss Capri.”

Ad

Ad

Tyreek Hill's personal life has been in the spotlight before, including a 2019 child abuse investigation and a 2014 conviction for domestic violence. A video footage has also shown Hill holding Capri during the dispute. Despite the seriousness of the situation, neither the Miami Dolphins nor the NFL has commented on the issue.

Keeta Vaccaro shares post-workout recovery video amid Tyreek Hill’s continued silence

On Tuesday, Keeta Vaccaro shared an Instagram video showing her recovery routine after workouts. In the video, she wears a bathrobe while entering what appears to be a sauna room, stretching and relaxing. The post's caption reads,

Ad

“My favorite way to end a workout ✨����‍♀️”.

Ad

While Vaccaro has been active on social media, sharing moments like Easter pictures with her daughter, there has been no sign of Hill. His low profile comes after ongoing news about their marriage disputes.

Meanwhile, Hill’s wife has been focused on her personal routine and family life, providing glimpses into her activities during a challenging period. Tyreek Hill has not been seen publicly since their marital issues surfaced.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne fired up after Dolphins draft QB in round 7 as 231st pick - "Time to prove 'em all wrong"