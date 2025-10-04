Quinn Ewers' GF Madelyn Barnes drops 2-word reaction on Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah Gore's wholesome snaps from Dolphins vs. Jets game

On September 30, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Post-game, Tagovailoa’s wife, Annah Gore, shared a carousel post on Instagram, giving her 13,000 followers a glimpse of gameday.

Always so proud of #1🐬🤍, Annah wrote in the caption.

In one of the pictures, Tua and Annah posed together, smiling for the camera. Annah was dressed in a shiny, black, strapless top paired with high-waisted black pants and black heels. She wore simple accessories, featuring a bracelet and a small handbag.

Tagovailoa’s fellow teammate and third-string quarterback, Quinn Ewers' girlfriend, Madelyn Barnes, dropped a two-word message in the comments for the couple

“So perfect!👏🏻👏🏻.”

Quinn Ewers' GF Madelyn Barnes drops 2-word reaction to Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah Gore's wholesome snaps from Dolphins vs. Jets game [IG/@annahtagovailoa]

The 27-year-old threw 17 out of 25 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns with a passer rating of 114.9.

Annah Gore shares updates on Tua Tagovailoa Foundation's new projects

Gore held a Q&A session on Thursday as a part of “get to know me, ask away” trend on Instagram. One of the followers asked,

"Do you know if Tua will be doing any more events for the Tua Foundation in the future?"

"Great question! Absolutely! We have a few things that we are working on for the spring," Annah Tagovailoa wrote in response to the question. "We are also connecting with our local children's hospital and other children's organizations that will soon connect with The Tua Foundation," Tagovailoa's wife replied.

Tua Tagovailoa’s foundation plans new projects as Annah shares updates with followers [IG/@annahtagovailoa]

Tagovailoa’s foundation was established in 2021. It is a nonprofit organization that supports youth programs, health initiatives, and other charitable causes. It has given grants to groups such as Nick Saban’s “Nick’s Kids Foundation,” the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Alabama, etc.

