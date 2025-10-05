Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah styles $2260 Louis Vuitton bag while tagging along with kids for Dolphins' Week 5 faceoff vs Panthers

Tua Tagovailoa’s wife, Annah, was in the stands on Sunday supporting her husband during the Miami Dolphins’ Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers. With their two children in tow, Annah wore a blue jersey with Tua’s number and carried a $2,260 Louis Vuitton handbag, according to the brand's website.

“Thank you God! Happy Sunday 🏈,” she captioned the Instagram story.

Image credit: Instagram/@annahtagovaiola

Annah and Tua have kept their relationship mostly private since meeting at the University of Alabama, where Tua started as quarterback. The couple secretly tied the knot in July 2022. Though the news eventually leaked, they’ve continued to value their privacy, rarely sharing details online.

They have two children, son Ace, born in August 2022, and daughter Maisey, born in 2023.

How did Tua Tagovailoa’s Dolphins do in the Week 5 game?

The Miami Dolphins put up a hard-fought performance in their Week 5 showdown against the Carolina Panthers, but suffered a 27-24 loss.

The Dolphins started well, with kicker Riley Patterson putting them on the board early in the first quarter with a 43-yard field goal. Tua Tagovailoa then made back-to-back touchdown drives in the second quarter.

First, he connected with rookie running back De’Von Achane for a 10-yard touchdown pass. Minutes later, Tagovailoa found tight end Darren Waller in the end zone for a 4-yard score, giving Miami a 17-0 lead.

However, the Panthers scored before halftime. Bryce Young threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Legette and later led a drive that ended in a 35-yard field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald, narrowing Miami’s lead to 17-10 at the break.

Carolina kept the momentum going into the second half. Fitzgerald kicked a 49-yard field goal early in the third quarter, and a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Rico Dowdle in the fourth gave the Panthers a 20-17 lead.

Tagovailoa, however, with under five minutes left, delivered a 46-yard touchdown strike to Jaylen Waddle, putting Miami ahead, 24-20. But Young led an 83-yard drive, capping it off with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell Evans with just under two minutes remaining, eventually gaining for the Panthers.

Tua Tagovailoa finished the game with three touchdown passes for 256 yards.

