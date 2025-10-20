Christian Mccaffrey's mom Lisa caught giving "lap dance" to hubby Ed 33 years after marriage as Olivia Culpo's sister Sophia shares wholesome moments

Olivia Culpo and her younger sister, Sophia, caught an unforgettable moment between Christian McCaffrey's parents, Ed and Lisa. On Sunday, Sophia Culpo shared a video on her Instagram Story of the Culpo and McCaffrey families out at dinner. Lisa McCaffrey can be seen in the video giving her husband a special dance.Sophia Culpo captioned the video by joking that if she doesn't act that way with her future husband, she isn't interested.&quot;If I'm not giving my husband lap dances after 33 years of marriage I don't want it @lisamccaffrey,&quot; Sophia Culpo captioned the video.Sophia Culpo shared a video of Ed and Lisa McCaffrey. (Photo via Sophia Culpo's Instagram Story)Culpo then shared a similar video on her own Instagram Story. The former Miss Universe captioned the video by joking about her in-law's behavior.&quot;Ladies and gentlemen....my in laws,&quot; Olivia captioned the Instagram Story.Culpo shared a glimpse of her in-laws. (Photo via Olivia Culpo's Instagram Story)It was all in good fun, as Lisa McCaffrey reshared the videos on her own Instagram Story.Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo stars in new Abercrombie adOlivia Culpo is part of a new collaboration between Abercrombie &amp; Fitch and the NFL. The clothing brand recently released their newest ad campaign dedicated to women and their impact in the world of sports.Olivia Culpo is one of the women featured in the collaboration and shared a post on Instagram, celebrating the new campaign. In her caption, Olivia shared her excitement for the opportunity and the importance of the NFL reaching out to the female fan base.&quot;Excited to team up with @abercrombie on a campaign celebrating the women who love the game! Women are nearly half of all NFL fans and this campaign shows exactly why their voices matter ❤️&quot; Olivia wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former Miss Universe shares her gameday looks and experiences while cheering on Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers. The couple, who have been together since 2019, got engaged in April 2023 and then married in June 2024. They welcomes their first child, daughter Colette Annalise in July.