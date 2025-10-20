  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Christian Mccaffrey's mom Lisa caught giving "lap dance" to hubby Ed 33 years after marriage as Olivia Culpo's sister Sophia shares wholesome moments

Christian Mccaffrey's mom Lisa caught giving "lap dance" to hubby Ed 33 years after marriage as Olivia Culpo's sister Sophia shares wholesome moments

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 20, 2025 17:24 GMT
Olivia Culpo and her sister Sophia caught Ed and Lisa McCaffrey in a hysterical moment. (Photos via Getty Images)
Olivia Culpo and her sister Sophia caught Ed and Lisa McCaffrey in a hysterical moment. (Photos via Getty Images)

Olivia Culpo and her younger sister, Sophia, caught an unforgettable moment between Christian McCaffrey's parents, Ed and Lisa. On Sunday, Sophia Culpo shared a video on her Instagram Story of the Culpo and McCaffrey families out at dinner. Lisa McCaffrey can be seen in the video giving her husband a special dance.

Ad

Sophia Culpo captioned the video by joking that if she doesn't act that way with her future husband, she isn't interested.

"If I'm not giving my husband lap dances after 33 years of marriage I don't want it @lisamccaffrey," Sophia Culpo captioned the video.
Sophia Culpo shared a video of Ed and Lisa McCaffrey. (Photo via Sophia Culpo&#039;s Instagram Story)
Sophia Culpo shared a video of Ed and Lisa McCaffrey. (Photo via Sophia Culpo's Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Culpo then shared a similar video on her own Instagram Story. The former Miss Universe captioned the video by joking about her in-law's behavior.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Ladies and gentlemen....my in laws," Olivia captioned the Instagram Story.
Culpo shared a glimpse of her in-laws. (Photo via Olivia Culpo&#039;s Instagram Story)
Culpo shared a glimpse of her in-laws. (Photo via Olivia Culpo's Instagram Story)

It was all in good fun, as Lisa McCaffrey reshared the videos on her own Instagram Story.

Ad

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo stars in new Abercrombie ad

Olivia Culpo is part of a new collaboration between Abercrombie & Fitch and the NFL. The clothing brand recently released their newest ad campaign dedicated to women and their impact in the world of sports.

Olivia Culpo is one of the women featured in the collaboration and shared a post on Instagram, celebrating the new campaign. In her caption, Olivia shared her excitement for the opportunity and the importance of the NFL reaching out to the female fan base.

Ad
"Excited to team up with @abercrombie on a campaign celebrating the women who love the game! Women are nearly half of all NFL fans and this campaign shows exactly why their voices matter ❤️" Olivia wrote.

The former Miss Universe shares her gameday looks and experiences while cheering on Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers. The couple, who have been together since 2019, got engaged in April 2023 and then married in June 2024. They welcomes their first child, daughter Colette Annalise in July.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications