WATCH: Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo gives a sneak peek into "chaotic" GRWM TikTok for 49ers vs. Jaguars game 

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, shared a quick get ready video ahead of the San Francisco 49ers' game on Sunday afternoon. The new mom started her TikTok video by sharing that she had very little time to get ready before she had to leave the house for the Week 4 game. Culpo said that she was putting her outfit together around a red San Francisco 49ers sweater. She paired it with black leather shorts, knee-high black boots, a tan jacket and dark sunglasses. She added in the caption that her short window to get ready was simply &quot;chaotic&quot;.&quot;GRWM game day.&quot;-Olivia Culpo titled the video, adding &quot;This was chaotic!!!!!GO NINERS!!!!&quot;-she captioned the TikTok video.View on TikTokOlivia Culpo finished the short TikTok video by sharing a glimpse at her infant daughter, Colette, in her car seat wearing a red football printed outfit. Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo celebrated daughter's first 49ers gameChristian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo welcomed their first child, daughter Colette Annalise, in July. Last week, their daughter experienced her first San Francisco 49ers game at Levi's Stadium. Olivia Culpo shared a series of photo on Instagram, of her daughter, dressed in her very own San Francisco 49ers uniform. The mother-daughter duo met with McCaffrey on the sidelines before the Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Culpo wore white pants that she paired with a white top and a red leather jacket. She can be seen in one video pushing her daughter, Colette in her stroller towards the field. Also adding a selfie of them sitting in a suite at Levi's Stadium.&quot;We love a niners win! #bangbang&quot;-Culpo wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOlivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey tied the knot in June 2024 and announced that they were expecting their first child in March 2024. They announced the birth of their daughter on July 13. Christian McCaffrey has played in all four games this season after suffering a season-ending knee injury in December. The San Francisco 49ers running back has 69 rushes for a total of 225 rushing yards. He also has 31 receptions for a total of 305 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.