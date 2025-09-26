With two days left for the San Francisco 49ers to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in week 4, Christian McCaffrey took some time off from work to fulfill his parenting responsibilities. On Thursday, the running back's wife, Olivia Culpo, shared an adorable picture of him reading to his newborn daughter, Colette.

Ad

In the photo, McCaffrey can be seen holding a sensory cloth book in front of his daughter, while the two relaxed on the couch together. Culpo couldn't stop herself from admiring the wholesome father-daughter moment and dropped her candid 3-word reaction in the caption of the story.

"Big reading day," Culpo wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo sends 3-word message as 49ers RB takes on fatherhood duties (Image Credit: Culpo/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The couple welcomed their daughter in July and announced the big news to fans via an Instagram post. The post featured a side-profile picture of Colette, along with some photos of the couple with their newborn from inside the hospital. In the caption, the couple revealed the full name of their daughter.

Ad

Trending

"Colette Annalise McCaffrey," Culpo wrote.

Culpo was last spotted attending the 49ers vs the Cardinals on Monday, along with her daughter. The beauty pageant was spotted nursing Colette while dropping a one-word message about her VIP suite experience.

Olivia Culpo received praises for motherhood from BFF Kristin Juszczyk

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, was crowned as a great mom long before she gave birth to her daughter. Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, talked highly of Culpo as a mother during an interview with PEOPLE in June. According to the customized outfit designer, Culpo has natural motherly traits.

Ad

"She was just meant to be a mother. She has such a nurturing vibe to her. Christian is just going to be the best father ever, so that's a very lucky baby right there," Kristin said.

Culpo was interviewed by the publication 2 months before her due date, in which she talked about the mindset she kept during her first pregnancy.

Ad

"I feel as ready as I will ever feel," Culpo said.

Parenthood came with its own share of struggles and good sides. However, it has been quite chaotic for Culpo to balance between her work and motherhood duties, a glimpse of which she recently shared with fans on her Instagram.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.