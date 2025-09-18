  • home icon
  Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo reflects on ongoing struggles balancing between work and motherhood

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 18, 2025 13:37 GMT
Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, opened up about her motherhood journey on social media. The San Francisco 49ers running back welcomed his first child with his wife earlier this year in July.

McCaffrey's wife shared a selfie with the baby on her Instagram story on Tuesday, sharing her struggles balancing work and motherhood.

"6th flight with my little travel buddy... she's handling it like a champ, and I'm just so, so grateful we've been able to keep breastfeeding going through a nonstop work schedule. Grateful for the support and constantly inspired by moms everywhere!" she wrote.
Christian McCaffrey&#039;s wife Olivia Culpo /@oliviaculpo
Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo /@oliviaculpo

During her pregnancy, Culpo had traveled to celebrate her husband's birthday. She shared a few highlights of their vacation on her Instagram on June 16.

Culpo posted a few solo snaps, followed by some pictures with her husband and their beautiful vacation location. In one of the snaps, she wore a white gown and kept her hair in a ponytail. The third slide was a photo of Culpo hugging her husband.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo welcomed their baby girl, Colette Annalise, in July before the start of preseason. McCaffrey is looking forward to his fourth season with the team.

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, gives a glimpse into her daughter's nursery

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, shared a few pictures of their remodeled house, giving a glimpse of her daughter's nursery along with a heartfelt caption.

"My goal for Colette’s nursery was to create a space that felt soothing and timeless with a neutral foundation since we didn’t know the gender. The @crateandkids Design Desk team helped me bring that vision to life," she wrote.
"The design feels soft and calming for these newborn days but flexible enough to evolve as she grows. It’s the perfect blank canvas, ready to grow with Colette and hold all the little moments that will make it ours!" she added.
After welcoming their baby, Olivia is now back to work. She serves as the host of Next Gen Chef, an eight-episode series that premieres on Netflix on Sept. 17.

Meanwhile, her husband has appeared in two games for the San Francisco 49ers and recorded 124 rushing yards. The 49ers have had an amazing start to the new season, winning both of their games. They will next be playing against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

