  Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, drops 1-word message while feeding daughter, Colette, during 49ers vs. Cardinals game

Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo, drops 1-word message while feeding daughter, Colette, during 49ers vs. Cardinals game

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Sep 23, 2025 10:30 GMT
Christian McCaffrey&rsquo;s wife Olivia Culpo
Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo (Image Source: Getty)

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, attended the week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday to cheer for her husband. She took their newborn daughter, Colette, to watch the game and shared a glimpse of their outing on social media.

On Sunday, Culpo shared a picture of her feeding her baby during the game on Instagram story. She sat in the luxury suite and posted the snap with a one-word caption.

“Duty,” she wrote.
Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo drops 1-word message while feeding daughter Colette /@oliviaculpo
Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo drops 1-word message while feeding daughter Colette /@oliviaculpo

It's the first season for McCaffrey to play after becoming a father. During the offseason, the NFL star spent most of his time with his pregnant wife and enjoyed the vacation before welcoming the baby.

On July 6, Culpo posted a slew of pictures of their Fourth of July celebration in a glamorous outfit. She added a sweet caption that said:

"Buns in the oven, burgers on the grill ❤️🇺🇸 happy 4th love you all ❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Christian McCaffrey's wife donned white pants and a red top as she posed by the side of her husband in the first slide of the post. In the beautiful snap, they were standing on the terrace around sunset.

She also posted snaps of her friends playing volleyball, along with a few videos of the Fourth of July celebration. A week after the celebration, they welcomed a baby girl, Colette Annalise McCaffrey.

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, shares a glimpse of her NFL outing

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, shared a slew of pictures and videos in an Instagram post, providing a glimpse of her game day outing. She shared snaps with her husband and daughter with a sweet caption, cheering for her beau.

"We love a niners win! #bangbang," Olivia wrote.
Olivia Culpo wore a white tank top paired with cream-colored pants and a sweater. She wore glasses to complete the look. Meanwhile, little Colette wore a T-shirt with “McCaffrey” to cheer for her dad. The couple shared a kiss on the sidelines after the game.

The San Francisco 49ers had an incredible time playing this season in the NFL. They started the season with a 17-13 win against the Seattle Seahawks before beating the New Orleans Saints 26-21. They then beat the Arizona Cardinals 16-15.

The Niners had dominated preseason, winning two of three games. They lost against the Denver Broncos but won against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

