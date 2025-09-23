“CMC + CMC kissing me”: Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo lock lips at 49ers vs. Cardinals Week 3 game

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers pulled off the 16-15 in the closing seconds of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Before the game, McCaffrey spent a special moment with his wife, Olivia Culpo and daughter Colette. In a carousel of photos, the former Miss Universe shared a glimpse of the 49ers' home game at Levi's Stadium, celebrating the win that advance the team to 3-0.&quot;We love a niners win! #bangbang&quot;-Culpo wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmongst the photos in the Instagram post, Culpo shared one of McCaffrey and their baby both leaning in to give her a kiss. “CMC + CMC kissing me” she captioned the photo.One of the photo Olivia Culpo shared of her daughter's first 49ers' game. (Photo via Olivia Culpo's Instagram)Christian McCaffrey finished the day with 17 carries for a total of 52 rushing yards. He also had ten catches for 88 receiving yards. Olivia Culpo celebrated daughter's first game to cheer on Christian McCaffreyOlivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey welcomed their first child, daughter Colette Annalise McCaffrey in early July. On Sunday, their infant daughter made her first trip to a San Francisco 49ers game to cheer on her dad. Olivia Culpo shared a sweet photo of their family of three on the sidelines during pregame warmups. She carried their daughter to the running back who held his daughter up, and then the three embraced. Culpo shared how special the moment was for her in the caption, adding the crying emoji to show her emotions. &quot;First home game with our family ❤️🥹 let’s go daddy!!!&quot;-Culpo captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChristian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's daughter's gameday outfit was a replica of her dad's uniform. She wore gold and red pants and a red San Francisco 49ers' jersey. She also had a red bow headband and football socks to complete the look. As for Olivia Culpo, she wore white pants that she paired with a white tank top and red leather jacket. She accessorized the look with a white crossbody purse and white heels. The couple announced in March that they were expecting their first child in the summer.