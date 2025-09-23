  • home icon
  • “CMC + CMC kissing me”: Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo lock lips at 49ers vs. Cardinals Week 3 game

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 23, 2025 14:59 GMT
2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty
Christian McCaffrey had a visit from wife Olivia Culpo and their infant daughter ahead of Sunday's game. - Source: Getty

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers pulled off the 16-15 in the closing seconds of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Before the game, McCaffrey spent a special moment with his wife, Olivia Culpo and daughter Colette.

In a carousel of photos, the former Miss Universe shared a glimpse of the 49ers' home game at Levi's Stadium, celebrating the win that advance the team to 3-0.

"We love a niners win! #bangbang"-Culpo wrote.
Amongst the photos in the Instagram post, Culpo shared one of McCaffrey and their baby both leaning in to give her a kiss.

“CMC + CMC kissing me” she captioned the photo.
One of the photo Olivia Culpo shared of her daughter&#039;s first 49ers&#039; game. (Photo via Olivia Culpo&#039;s Instagram)
One of the photo Olivia Culpo shared of her daughter's first 49ers' game. (Photo via Olivia Culpo's Instagram)

Christian McCaffrey finished the day with 17 carries for a total of 52 rushing yards. He also had ten catches for 88 receiving yards.

Olivia Culpo celebrated daughter's first game to cheer on Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey welcomed their first child, daughter Colette Annalise McCaffrey in early July. On Sunday, their infant daughter made her first trip to a San Francisco 49ers game to cheer on her dad.

Olivia Culpo shared a sweet photo of their family of three on the sidelines during pregame warmups. She carried their daughter to the running back who held his daughter up, and then the three embraced. Culpo shared how special the moment was for her in the caption, adding the crying emoji to show her emotions.

"First home game with our family ❤️🥹 let’s go daddy!!!"-Culpo captioned the post.
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's daughter's gameday outfit was a replica of her dad's uniform. She wore gold and red pants and a red San Francisco 49ers' jersey. She also had a red bow headband and football socks to complete the look.

As for Olivia Culpo, she wore white pants that she paired with a white tank top and red leather jacket. She accessorized the look with a white crossbody purse and white heels.

The couple announced in March that they were expecting their first child in the summer.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
