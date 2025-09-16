Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo spoils daughter Colette with luxurious BVLGARI bag 1 month after making newborn's on-camera debut

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, loves spoiling her newborn daughter, Colette Annalise McCaffrey, with luxurious gifts. Almost a month after making the on-camera debut of her pet dog Oliver Sprinkles, which she considered her "firstborn," Olivia gifted her daughter a special present.

On Sunday, Culpo updated her Instagram story with a picture in which her daughter can be seen holding a light pink BVLGARI bag. According to the beauty pageant, it was her daughter's first-ever serpenti bag, which she seems to have liked.

"Cocos first serpenti bag. Thank you @bvlgari family," Culpo wrote in the caption.

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, spoils daughter Colette with luxurious BVLGARI bag (Image Credit: Culpo/IG)

After her postpartum, Culpo got back to work and last month shot a commercial ad with her pet dog Oliver Sprinkles. It was Oliver's first commercial, a behind-the-scenes glimpse of which she shared with fans on her Instagram story.

“My first born (@oliversprinkles) shooting his first commercial today! Proud dog mom."

The couple welcomed their daughter in July and announced the news via a joint Instagram post. Following the announcement, Culpo took to her Instagram story to talk about her labour experience and wrote:

"The scariest and most rewarding of all experiences. As soon as he came into the room, I felt most at peace. Look at the grip."

Olivia Culpo's sister, Sophia, compared Colette's looks with Christian McCaffrey's

On Sunday, PEOPLE released an exclusive interview with Sophia Culpo, who claimed that Olivia Culpo's daughter, Colette's face resembles that of Christian McCaffrey. Talking about how she found the father-daughter duo as "clones," Sophia said:

"I just sent a picture in my family group chat because Christian came on my timeline and she's his twin, so, I was like, ‘What? What are you doing on my Instagram feed?’ ” Sophia said. "Because I literally thought it was her. They're like twins."

Since Colette is Olivia Culpo's first child, her parenting experience has been filled with its own share of ups and downs. Apart from the struggles, Culpo also shared a fun side of parenting her daughter via her Instagram recently. Before that, she gave fans a reality check about balancing work and motherhood.

