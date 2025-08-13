San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo, gave 5,500,000 followers a glimpse into her dog Oliver Sprinkles’s first ad shoot. On Tuesday, Culpo shared a mirror selfie with her furry pet and wrote a heartfelt caption:“My first born (@oliversprinkles) shooting his first commercial today!”In another story, Culpo shared a sneak peek of Oliver’s debut commercial shoot and dropped a three-word caption,“Proud dog mom,” and tagged @oliversprinkles.In the picture, Culpo wore a sleek black bomber jacket with embroidered patches with her hair pulled back into a neat ponytail. On the other hand, her dog rocked a cozy royal blue knit sweater.Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo gushes over her “firstborn” making on-camera debut in ne commercial shoot [IG/@oliviaculpo]Olivier Sprinkles has his own IG page with 25,700 followers on it. Culpo welcomed Oliver into her life in July 2020. Oliver is a Toy Poodle dog with a reddish-brown coat and tight, curly fur. This breed is loved for its intelligence and charm. Christian McCaffrey opens up on fatherhood and praises wife, Olivia CulpoCulpo and McCaffrey welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Colette, on July 13. Just days after her arrival, the 49ers running back joined training camp to repare for the upcoming NFL season.In the video posted on X last Wednesday, Christian McCaffrey opened up about becoming a first-time father and praised Culpo for her incredible support during this new chapter.“Yeah, she’s been great, man. Her mom came out, and my mom came out and helped her out. I feel guilty at times. I’m sleeping well in the hotel bedroom while she’s doing the dirty work, but super thankful for her, and she’s doing an amazing job.” [01:20]“You know, I think you just change some of the stuff you do when you’re not training. My wife and our family have done such a good job of helping out when needed and allowing me to still train and keep football first,” McCaffrey added.49ers running back also said that becoming a dad has been incredible, and no matter how practice goes, seeing his daughter is always special.Also read: &quot;Best kind of waiting&quot;: Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo recaps 1st pregnancy journey with new IG post