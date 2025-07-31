"Best kind of waiting": Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo recaps 1st pregnancy journey with new IG post

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, are now parents. On July 13, the couple welcomed their first child, Colette.Culpo shared a touching reel on Instagram on Wednesday. The video showed her growing baby bump over the months, ending with the arrival of their newborn. The clip had the song &quot;Turning Page&quot; by Sydney Rose playing in the background, and she added a heartfelt caption.“The best kind of waiting there is 🥰 P.S. No clue who’s in charge of these fruit sizes but I have questions,” Culpo wrote.The reel also had overlayed text.&quot;All the weeks I waited for you 🤍,&quot; the text read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMcCaffrey and Culpo shared the news via a joint Instagram post on July 14. They shared some candid pictures of their newborn daughter with a three-word caption.“Colette Annalise McCaffrey 🤍,” Culpo wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former Miss Universe first posted about her pregnancy in March.“A new chapter, motherhood 🤍,” Culpo wrote.The couple’s journey into parenthood comes just one year after they tied the knot on June 29, 2024, in a fairytale ceremony held in Rhode Island.Christian McCaffrey calls fatherhood &quot;life-changing&quot; while appreciating wife Olivia CulpoChristian McCaffrey left for training camp just 10 days after the birth of his daughter, Colette. During the San Francisco 49ers' media conference on Monday, he shared his experience of becoming a new father, calling it a joyful and life-changing moment.The interview clip was posted on the team's Instagram page with a one-word caption.“#GirlDad,&quot; the 49ers wrote.McCaffrey praised Culpo and spoke about the new chapter of their lives.“I’m calling cloud nine ever since she was born,&quot; McCaffrey said. &quot;And, you know, it’s definitely been special for me, life-changing, that’s for sure. And I’m just grateful for my wife. She does a great job, you know, letting me still keep football going, and working my butt off. And so it’s been great and such a blessing.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSan Francisco's training camp started on July 23 and will continue through Aug. 12 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.Also read: Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo starts major renovation at home for daughter Colette [PIC]