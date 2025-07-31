  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Best kind of waiting": Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo recaps 1st pregnancy journey with new IG post

"Best kind of waiting": Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo recaps 1st pregnancy journey with new IG post

By Prasen
Modified Jul 31, 2025 18:11 GMT
12th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo recaps whole 1st pregnancy journey with new IG post (image credit: getty)

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, are now parents. On July 13, the couple welcomed their first child, Colette.

Ad

Culpo shared a touching reel on Instagram on Wednesday. The video showed her growing baby bump over the months, ending with the arrival of their newborn. The clip had the song "Turning Page" by Sydney Rose playing in the background, and she added a heartfelt caption.

“The best kind of waiting there is 🥰 P.S. No clue who’s in charge of these fruit sizes but I have questions,” Culpo wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The reel also had overlayed text.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"All the weeks I waited for you 🤍," the text read.
Ad

McCaffrey and Culpo shared the news via a joint Instagram post on July 14. They shared some candid pictures of their newborn daughter with a three-word caption.

“Colette Annalise McCaffrey 🤍,” Culpo wrote.
Ad

The former Miss Universe first posted about her pregnancy in March.

“A new chapter, motherhood 🤍,” Culpo wrote.

The couple’s journey into parenthood comes just one year after they tied the knot on June 29, 2024, in a fairytale ceremony held in Rhode Island.

Christian McCaffrey calls fatherhood "life-changing" while appreciating wife Olivia Culpo

Christian McCaffrey left for training camp just 10 days after the birth of his daughter, Colette. During the San Francisco 49ers' media conference on Monday, he shared his experience of becoming a new father, calling it a joyful and life-changing moment.

Ad

The interview clip was posted on the team's Instagram page with a one-word caption.

“#GirlDad," the 49ers wrote.

McCaffrey praised Culpo and spoke about the new chapter of their lives.

“I’m calling cloud nine ever since she was born," McCaffrey said. "And, you know, it’s definitely been special for me, life-changing, that’s for sure. And I’m just grateful for my wife. She does a great job, you know, letting me still keep football going, and working my butt off. And so it’s been great and such a blessing.”
Ad
Ad

San Francisco's training camp started on July 23 and will continue through Aug. 12 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Also read: Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo starts major renovation at home for daughter Colette [PIC]

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications