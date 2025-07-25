  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo starts major renovation at home for daughter Colette [PIC]

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo starts major renovation at home for daughter Colette [PIC]

By Prasen
Modified Jul 25, 2025 22:38 GMT
Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo starts major renovation at home for daughter Colette [PIC] [IG/@oliviaculpo]

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Colette, on July 13. Culpo gave her Instagram followers a look inside their home on Thursday, sharing a picture on Instagram featuring a house renovation, especially the nursery made for baby Colette.

Ad

49ers running back’s wife dropped a three-word message in the caption,

“Nursery progress 😍.”
Christian McCaffrey&#039;s wife Olivia Culpo starts major renovation at home for daughter Colette [PIC] [IG/@oliviaculpo]
Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo starts major renovation at home for daughter Colette [PIC] [IG/@oliviaculpo]

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In another story, the former pageant queen shared a before-and-after look of their home's staircase. Culpo wrote in the caption,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“This already made such a difference 🤯 Venetian plaster coming soon..”
Christian McCaffrey&#039;s wife Olivia Culpo starts major renovation at home for daughter Colette [PIC] [IG/@oliviaculpo]
Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo starts major renovation at home for daughter Colette [PIC] [IG/@oliviaculpo]

The couple has been together for six years, got engaged in April 2023, and tied the knot on June 29, 2024, at a chapel in Rhode Island. Moreover, the couple shared a joint Instagram post on July 14 announcing the birth of their daughter.

Ad

Also read: Olivia Culpo gets emotional as Christian McCaffrey leaves for 49ers training camp 7 days after daughter's birth

Christian McCaffrey's wife shared a mirror selfie with newborn daughter Colette

Olivia Culpo shared a heartwarming mirror selfie with her two-week-old daughter, Colette, on Instagram on July 18. The post was captioned,

“Mommy-daughter matching, diapers and all 🥳.”

In the photo, Culpo is wearing a cozy, oversized terrycloth-textured robe while baby Colette is wrapped in a matching beige blanket. Have a look:

Ad
Ad

On July 19, Olivia Culpo’s sister, model Sophia Culpo, spoke exclusively with PEOPLE at the Create & Cultivate Festival in Los Angeles. She opened up about McCaffrey's wife welcoming her first baby.

“Newborn bubble is just like, oh my God, I just wish I could smell her right now, It's the best,” Sophia said. "I have to say she's a really good baby, knock on wood."

Sophia also expressed excitement about welcoming another girl to the family. She is especially looking forward to including her fourth niece, Colette, in their tradition of wearing matching pajamas at Christmas.

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications