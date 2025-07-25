San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Colette, on July 13. Culpo gave her Instagram followers a look inside their home on Thursday, sharing a picture on Instagram featuring a house renovation, especially the nursery made for baby Colette.49ers running back’s wife dropped a three-word message in the caption,“Nursery progress 😍.”Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo starts major renovation at home for daughter Colette [PIC] [IG/@oliviaculpo]In another story, the former pageant queen shared a before-and-after look of their home's staircase. Culpo wrote in the caption,“This already made such a difference 🤯 Venetian plaster coming soon..”Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo starts major renovation at home for daughter Colette [PIC] [IG/@oliviaculpo]The couple has been together for six years, got engaged in April 2023, and tied the knot on June 29, 2024, at a chapel in Rhode Island. Moreover, the couple shared a joint Instagram post on July 14 announcing the birth of their daughter.Also read: Olivia Culpo gets emotional as Christian McCaffrey leaves for 49ers training camp 7 days after daughter's birthChristian McCaffrey's wife shared a mirror selfie with newborn daughter ColetteOlivia Culpo shared a heartwarming mirror selfie with her two-week-old daughter, Colette, on Instagram on July 18. The post was captioned,“Mommy-daughter matching, diapers and all 🥳.”In the photo, Culpo is wearing a cozy, oversized terrycloth-textured robe while baby Colette is wrapped in a matching beige blanket. Have a look: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn July 19, Olivia Culpo’s sister, model Sophia Culpo, spoke exclusively with PEOPLE at the Create &amp; Cultivate Festival in Los Angeles. She opened up about McCaffrey's wife welcoming her first baby.“Newborn bubble is just like, oh my God, I just wish I could smell her right now, It's the best,” Sophia said. &quot;I have to say she's a really good baby, knock on wood.&quot;Sophia also expressed excitement about welcoming another girl to the family. She is especially looking forward to including her fourth niece, Colette, in their tradition of wearing matching pajamas at Christmas.