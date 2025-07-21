  • home icon
Olivia Culpo gets emotional as Christian McCaffrey leaves for 49ers training camp 7 days after daughter's birth

By Prasen
Published Jul 21, 2025 19:42 GMT
Olivia Culpo gets emotional as Christian McCaffrey leaves for 49ers training camp 7 days after daughter
Olivia Culpo gets emotional as Christian McCaffrey leaves for 49ers training camp 7 days after daughter's birth [IG/@oliviaculpo]

Just days after welcoming their daughter Colette Annalise McCaffrey into the world, Olivia Culpo shared a touching message on Instagram as her husband, Christian McCaffrey, left for the 49ers training camp. The emotional post featured a heartwarming black-and-white photo of the 49ers running back holding baby Colette, who was born last week.

Culpo wrote a heartfelt message for McCaffrey, showing her support as he gears up for the 2025 NFL season. She wrote:

“Best daddy in the world goes to camp today. Everyone go wish him luck @christenmccaffrey We're going to miss him so much 😭.”

McCaffrey reposted the photo on his Instagram story and added a big red heart emoji.

Olivia Culpo gets emotional as Christian McCaffrey leaves for 49ers training camp 7 days after daughter&#039;s birth [IG/@christianmccaffrey]
Olivia Culpo gets emotional as Christian McCaffrey leaves for 49ers training camp 7 days after daughter's birth [IG/@christianmccaffrey]

Last Monday, Olivia and Christian shared a joint post on Instagram and shared the news of their newborn daughter.

“Colette Annalise McCaffrey 🤍,” the 33-year-old wrote in the caption.
Also read: Aaron Rodgers' ex Olivia Munn drops 4-word message celebrating birth of Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's daughter

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo responds to the hospital bag roast

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo shared a TikTok video before giving birth to her first child on July 13. In that video, she shared what she packed for her hospital bag. Culpo explained that as a first-time mom, she put a lot of effort into packing her hospital bag and wanted to share it to help others who might feel overwhelmed, just like she once did.

Later, fans roasted her for the stuff Culpo packed for her hospital bag, especially for the flameless, flickering candles. Culpo shared an IG story on Tuesday featuring a video of the candles now placed on a shelf in Colette’s nursery.

“Look what I still couldn't part ways with 🕯🤪 these really have been AMAZING post c-section," she wrote. "I got roasted a little for what I packed—but I ended up using it All.. When you're recovering from a C-section and stuck in the hospital for 3-4 + days, having your creature comforts is no joke, sharing in case it helps another comfort queen.”
Olivia Culpo responds to the hospital bag roast [IG/@oliviaculpo]
Olivia Culpo responds to the hospital bag roast [IG/@oliviaculpo]

The 49ers training camp kicks off on July 22 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The team has announced 11 open practice dates. The camp will be over on August 12.

