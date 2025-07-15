Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo sends warm reply after getting 'roasted' for overpacking maternity bag

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, announced giving birth to daughter Colette Annalise McCaffrey on Sunday. However, before breaking the news, Culpo battled massive criticism from fans for the choice of items she carried in her maternity bag.

On Friday, the Miss USA pageant shared a TikTok post, giving fans a glimpse of personal accessories she brought to the hospital. The post attracted criticism from fans, who called out Culpo for overpacking her hospital bag. However, instead of lashing out at the trolls, Culpo issued a warm response.

On Tuesday, Culpo shared a clip showing two electric candles placed on the shelf, spreading their warm glow over the bedroom. According to Culpo, those candles have "been amazing post-c-section" for her comfort. The story included her reply to the trolls.

"I got roasted a little for what I packed - but I ended up using it ALL," Culpo wrote. "When you're recovering from a C-section and stuck in the hospital for 3-4+ days, having your creature comforts is no joke. Sharing in case it helps another comfort queen."

Olivia Culpo sends warm reply after getting 'roasted' for overpacking maternity bag (Image Credit: Culpo/IG)

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo received special message from Kristin Juszczyk

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo announced their daughter's birth on Instagram. Culpo's close friend Kristin, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk's wife, shared a message for the new parents via the comment section of their post.

"Welcome to the world Colette!! You have the best parents in the world!" Kristin commented.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo received special message from Kristin Juszczyk (Image Credit: Culpo/IG)

Apart from Kristin, Kyle also shared his emotional reaction about becoming an uncle to McCaffrey and Culpo's daughter. The fullback wrote:

"I love her so much already."

Kristin previously made a statement on how she felt that Olivia Culpo has always "meant to be a mother," during an interview with PEOPLE in June. Additionally, Kristin shared her opinion on the type of father she expected Christian McCaffrey to be and said:

"She has such a nurturing vibe to her. Christian is just going to be the best father ever, so that's a very lucky baby right there."

A week before breaking the news of her baby's birth, Culpo posted a picture from her NSFW maternity photoshoot on her Instagram. Apart from that, Culpo was also spotted flaunting her baby bump while wearing a chic swimsuit top in her 4th of July recap.

