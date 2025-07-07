Christian McCaffrey's pregnant wife Olivia Culpo flaunts full-grown baby bump in swim top and white pants as due date nears

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo, is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, with her due date in July. The soon-to-be mother keeps her fans updated about her pregnancy journey on social media.

The former Miss Universe shared a few pictures of her grown baby bump in an Instagram post on Saturday. She included snaps and videos of her Fourth of July celebrations, along with some fun-filled activities over the weekend.

"Buns in the oven, burgers on the grill ❤️🇺🇸 happy 4th love you all," she wrote in the caption.

Culpo posed with her husband, who flaunted his abs and gently cradled her baby bump. Culpo wore white pants paired with a red top.

The couple posed in a picturesque location around sunset with mountains and trees in the background, standing beside a swimming pool. She also shared pictures and videos of her house decorated for the Fourth of July and a clip of her friend playing with a ball.

Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo, shares a glimpse of her babymoon

Christian McCaffrey’s wife shared snaps from her babymoon on Instagram on June 16. Last month, the 49ers running back celebrated his 29th birthday and had a great time with his wife.

"Bdays and baby moons," Culpo wrote.

Culpo styled herself for the vacation in an ivory off-shoulder satin dress. She posed in front of red flowers and a picturesque background of water and mountains. In another photo taken at the same location, Culpo wore a cream midi dress, pairing it with heels and a matching bag.

One standout clip from the post featured Christian McCaffrey hugging his wife as they twinned in matching black outfits. She also posted a snap of their meal during the vacation.

On June 29, Culpo shared a heartfelt video of their wedding day on Instagram to celebrate the couple’s first anniversary. She also wrote a sweet message for her husband on the special day.

"One year down, with something new," she wrote. "Soon it’s more than just us two 🤍 Best day ever, best year ever… happy anniversary to the love of my life. So so thankful @christianmccaffrey 🤍"

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo have been together since 2019. After dating for four years, the NFL star proposed to her during a vacation in Amangiri. They exchanged vows in a lavish wedding ceremony held in Rhode Island in June last year.

