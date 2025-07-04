San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, shared a glimpse of her 4th of July celebration on Instagram account, posting a few pictures and videos.

Culpo shared an adorable picture, donning a light blue and white striped dress, posing beside American flags.

"Ready to celebrate you, America," she wrote in the caption.

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo shares glimpse of 4th of July celebrations at home/@oliviaculpo

In another Instagram story, Culpo shared a video of a balcony decorated with American flags.

Olivia Culpo shares glimpse of 4th of July celebrations at home/@oliviaculpo

Christian McCaffrey’s wife is expecting her first child, which is due in July. The couple announced the news on Instagram in March by sharing an adorable video, with Culpo showing off her baby bump, with two white heart emojis in the caption.

She has updated fans on her pregnancy journey. On June 16, Olivia Culpo shared some memorable moments from her vacation with her husband while celebrating his birthday.

"Bdays and baby moons," Culpo wrote in the caption.

Olivia Culpo wore a beautiful off-shoulder white satin dress in the first snap, posing with a picturesque background. In another, she showed off her baby bump in an ivory midi dress. In one video, Culpo hugged her husband, twinning with him in a black outfit.

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, celebrates their first anniversary with a heartfelt tribute

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo tied the knot on June 29, 2024, and last week celebrated their first anniversary.

On Sunday, the former Miss Universe shared a heartfelt video, recapping behind-the-scenes moments from her special day.

"One year down, with something new, Soon it’s more than just us two 🤍 Best day ever, best year ever… happy anniversary to the love of my life. So so thankful @christianmccaffrey 🤍," Culpo wrote.

Culpo walked down the aisle in a traditional white bridal gown. She wore a high-neck, full-sleeve gown, which she paired with a long train, while McCaffrey donned a black tuxedo suit, which he paired with a white shirt.

Meanwhile, on the field, McCaffrey is looking forward to his fourth season with the 49ers following a disappointing 6-11 2024 season. They kick off the upcoming season against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 8.

