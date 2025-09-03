Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo shares fun of parenting newborn daughter Colette [PICS]

Motherhood has been a unique experience for Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, filled with its own share of ups and downs. Weeks after giving fans a reality check of finding balance between taking care of daughter Colette Annalise and getting back to work, Culpo shared a fun side of parenthood.

On Tuesday, Culpo posted a clip of her rocking her baby to sleep. In the Instagram story, Colette was wrapped around Culpo's chest in an olive-colored baby carrier. Culpo also wrote a caption:

"must.not.stop.moving."

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo shares fun of parenting newborn daughter Colette (Image Credit: Culpo/IG)

Culpo and McCaffrey welcomed their first daughter in July. The couple announced the news via a joint Instagram post. Shortly after Colette's birth, the running back opened up about his new-parent experience during a 49ers press conference.

“I’m calling cloud nine ever since she was born," McCaffrey said on July 27. "And, you know, it’s definitely been special for me, life-changing, that’s for sure."

The running back also expressed gratitude to Culpo for her support in letting him focus on training, heading into the 2025 NFL regular season.

"And I’m just grateful for my wife," McCaffrey added. "She does a great job, you know, letting me still keep football going, and working my butt off. And so it’s been great and such a blessing.”

Christian McCaffrey expressed guilt about missing out on parenting responsibilities

With Christian McCaffrey being busy fulfilling his work duties, Olivia Culpo has been managing the running back's portion of parenting responsibilities. Missing out on his fatherhood duties has brought major guilt to McCaffrey, who opened up about the same in an interview with the NFL Network last month.

"I feel guilty at times," McCaffrey said on Aug. 5. "I’m sleeping well in the hotel bedroom while she’s doing the dirty work. But I’m super thankful for her and she’s doing an incredible job."

Even with McCaffrey away from home, Culpo's motherhood struggles have been significantly reduced by her mother, Susan, who has offered her a helping hand in taking care of Colette.

