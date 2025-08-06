  • home icon
  "Olivia Culpo is doing dirty work" - Christian McCaffrey shares guilt about being absent father to newborn daughter as wife handles mom duties solo

"Olivia Culpo is doing dirty work" - Christian McCaffrey shares guilt about being absent father to newborn daughter as wife handles mom duties solo

By Shanu Singh
Published Aug 06, 2025 19:33 GMT
Christian McCaffrey vents out guilt over being absent father to newborn daughter as wife handles mom duties solo
Christian McCaffrey vents out guilt over being absent father to newborn daughter as wife handles mom duties solo (Image Credit: GETTY, Culpo/IG)

Barely a week after his wife, Olivia Culpo, gave birth to their daughter, Colette Annalise, Christian McCaffrey had to leave to attend the 49ers training camp. Since McCaffrey has been busy, the major load of initial care for the newborn has fallen on Culpo's shoulders.

This has been something that the 49ers running back has felt guilty about. During an interview with the NFL Network on Tuesday, McCaffrey credited Culpo for her contributions in managing the tasks of both parents single-handedly.

“I feel guilty at times," McCaffrey said. "I’m sleeping well in the hotel bedroom while she’s doing the dirty work. But I’m super thankful for her and she’s doing an incredible job."
Continuing the interview, the 49ers running back spoke on how his family has been dedicated to supporting his football career, encouraging him to focus on his performance without worrying about parenting duties.

Praising his family for their help in taking care of his daughter, McCaffrey said:

“I think you just change some of the stuff that you do when you’re not training. My wife and our families do such a great job in helping out when needed and allowing me to still train and keep football first.”
Olivia Culpo's sister Sophia highlighted initial health battles of Christian McCaffrey's daughter

Christian McCaffrey's daughter, Colette, has had difficulty sleeping through the night, causing concern for her parents and aunt, Sophia Culpo. During an interview with PEOPLE last month, Sophia shared words of praise for her niece while touching on why she struggles with sleep.

“Because she still needs to be eating in those increments, but she's great," Sophia said. "She's just a great baby, and she's so sweet, and I'm just so obsessed with her.”
Being that it was Olivia Culpo's first pregnancy, it turned out to be a memorable experience for the 2012 Miss Universe.

Last week, Culpo shared a wholesome time-lapse on an Instagram reel, which highlighted different phases of her pregnancy. Shortly before that, Christian McCaffrey opened up about his initial parenting experience, calling fatherhood a "special" experience for him.

