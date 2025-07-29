  • home icon
  "I'm calling cloud nine" - Christian McCaffrey sums up new-parent experience in short and 'special' message

"I’m calling cloud nine" - Christian McCaffrey sums up new-parent experience in short and 'special' message

By Shanu Singh
Published Jul 29, 2025 18:12 GMT
It has been two weeks since Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, welcomed their first daughter, Colette Annalise McCaffrey, and the couple has started to adjust to their new-parent life. On Monday, McCaffrey opened up about his fatherhood experience for the first time during the San Francisco 49ers media conference.

The 49ers running back started his statement by expressing gratitude towards his wife, Olivia Culpo, for her support in letting him focus on training, taking away the stress of initial parenthood days. Talking about how his daughter's birth was a special moment in his life, McCaffrey said:

“I’m calling cloud nine ever since she was born. And, you know, it’s definitely been special for me, life-changing, that’s for sure. And I’m just grateful for my wife. She does a great job, you know, letting me still keep football going, and working my butt off. And so it’s been great and such a blessing.”
With Christian McCaffrey at work, Olivia Culpo's mom, Susan, and her sister Sophia have been offering their help in taking care of Colette. Last week, Culpo posted a special memory with mom, Susan, helping Culpo with nursing her newborn child.

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culp,o replied to fans for trolling her overpacked maternity bag

Olivia Culpo was massively trolled for overpacking her maternity bag by fans. Two weeks ago, Culpo shared a glimpse of her hospital room on her Instagram story. The story also featured Culpo's subtle reply to trolls for their criticism of the items she carried in her maternity bag.

"I got roasted a little for what I packed," Culpo wrote. "But I ended up using it ALL. When you're recovering from a C-section and stuck in the hospital for 3-4+ days, having your creature comforts is no joke. Sharing in case it helps another comfort queen."

Before calling out the fans for their criticism, Olivia Culpo announced the birth of her daughter, Colette, via an Instagram post. Following the announcement, the couple received a 4-word message from Aaron Rodgers' ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn. In addition to Munn, Brock Purdy's wife, Jenna, also celebrated the birth of Culpo's newborn with a special message.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
