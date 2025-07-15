Congratulations are in order as Christian McCaffrey welcomed his first child with wife Olivia Culpo. On Monday, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram, posting glimpses of the newborn baby, and in the caption, they revealed the name of their baby girl.

"Colette Annalise McCaffrey," Culpo captioned the post.

The post received best wishes from NFL stars and their partners. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s wife, Jenna, reacted to the adorable post, congratulating the new mom and dad. She wrote:

"Awwwwww congrats💕💕💕"

Brock Purdy's wife Jenna drops wholesome 2-word message for Christian McCaffrey and Olivia announcing their firstborn/@oliviaculpo

Kyle Juszczyk and his wife, Kristin, also reacted to the post.

"I love her so much already," Kyle wrote.

"Welcome to the world Colette!! You have the best parents in the world!" Kristin commented.

Kyle Juszczyk and his wife, Kristin, sent messages for Christian McCaffrey and Olivia announcing their firstborn/@oliviaculpo

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey announced their pregnancy in March. The former Miss Universe has since kept her fans updated on her journey by regularly sharing posts on her social media handle.

In an Instagram post on June 16, she shared a glimpse of her babymoon with her husband.

"Bdays and baby moons," she wrote.

Culpo wore an off-shoulder ivory dress for the outing. She also posted snaps of her husband.

Christian McCaffrey’s wife shared a glimpse of her Fourth of July celebration

In her last month of pregnancy, Olivia Culpo spent more time with her family members and husband. Earlier this month, she celebrated the Fourth of July with the NFL star and provided a glimpse of it on her Instagram account.

She posted a few pictures, flaunting her grown-up baby bump along with the caption:

"Buns in the oven, burgers on the grill ❤️🇺🇸 happy 4th love you all ❤️❤️❤️"

In the first snap, she posted a shirtless picture of Christian McCaffrey, who donned black shorts and posed by her side. They posed barefoot by the swimming pool, standing on the grass.

Culpo styled a red top and white pants and layered them with a white oversized jacket. She wore a red cap and carried a knitted bag. She also shared glimpses of her house decorations for the Fourth of July celebration.

Culpo and McCaffrey tied the knot on June 29, 2024, and last month they celebrated their first anniversary.

