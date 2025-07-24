  • home icon
Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia shares how nursing newborn daughter Colette is being helped by her mom Susan

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jul 24, 2025 17:45 GMT
11th Annual Blossom Ball - Source: Getty
11th Annual Blossom Ball (image credit: getty)

While Christian McCaffrey joined the San Francisco 49ers training camp, his wife, Olivia Culpo, is busy taking care of their baby. The couple has been settling into their life as parents and have received immense support from their families.

Culpo's mother, Susan, has been staying with her from the day she was admitted to the hospital. The former Miss Universe's sister, Sophia, has also been helping take care of her newborn daughter, Colette.

Olivia Culpo shares how breastfeeding newborn daughter Colette is being helped by her mom (image credit: instagram/oliviaculpo)
Olivia Culpo shares how breastfeeding newborn daughter Colette is being helped by her mom (image credit: instagram/oliviaculpo)

Culpo updated her Instagram story on Wednesday with a clip where Susan played the violin as she breastfed Colette.

"Colette is going to her daily serenades," Culpo wrote.

The story was followed by a picture of Sophia holding Colette in her arms, turning into a "baby whisperer" to make the newborn sleep. While making a baby sleep could be stressful for mothers, it has been an easier for Culpo, thanks to Sophia.

"@sophiaculpo is a certified baby whisperer. Every baby falls asleep on her within seconds," Culpo wrote.
Sophia Culpo praised Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's daughter as 'really good baby'

PEOPLE released an exclusive interview with Sophia Culpo on Monday. During the interview, she opened up about her life as an auntie to Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's daughter, Colette.

"It's the best!" Sophia said. "Best. Newborn bubble is just like, oh my God, I just wish I could smell her right now. I have to say she's a really good baby, knock on wood."
Sophia also talked about the struggles of her niece with sleeping. The newborn has been finding it hard to sleep at night, and she shared the reason behind it.

“Because she still needs to be eating in those increments, but she's great," Sphia said. "She's just a great baby, and she's so sweet, and I'm just so obsessed with her.”

Before sharing a glimpse of her family's help in taking care of her newborn, Olivia posted an emotional message as her husband left for 49ers training camp.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
