Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo shares ‘reality’ behind balancing between motherhood and work

By Sanu Abraham
Published Aug 13, 2025 19:25 GMT
2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty
2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party (image credit: getty)

Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo, gave her followers a glimpse into her life with a newborn.

She posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram story on Wednesday, which showed her using a breast pump as she prepared bottles for her daughter.

“reality,” Culpo wrote.
Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo's IG Story (image credit: instagram.oliviaculpo)
Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo's IG Story (image credit: instagram.oliviaculpo)

The former Miss Universe and the San Francisco 49ers running back became parents in July when they welcomed Colette Annalise McCaffrey.

The couple, who married in June 2024, announced their daughter’s arrival with a joint social media post that included photos from the delivery room.

While Culpo navigates round-the-clock feedings and postpartum recovery, McCaffrey is deep into training camp as the 49ers prepare for the upcoming NFL season.

Christian McCaffrey admits feeling guilty during training camp separation

NFL: Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

In a recent interview, Christian McCaffrey acknowledged the difficulty of leaving his wife and newborn during long stretches of practice.

He credited Olivia Culpo and their families for helping him balance his career demands with fatherhood.

"I feel guilty at times," McCaffrey said on Aug. 5, via E! Online. "I'm sleeping well in the hotel bedroom while she's doing the dirty work. But I'm super thankful for her and she's doing an incredible job."

He added that the separation is eased by occasional visits from Culpo and her mother to the 49ers’ California training facilities.

Since returning home from the hospital, Culpo has shared pieces of her recovery journey with her more than five million Instagram followers.

One lighthearted post showed her and Colette in matching robes, while others documented her approach to making her hospital stay more comfortable.

She explained bringing along personal touches, such as special pillows and cozy bedding, to help ease recovery after her C-section.

Culpo poked fun at her hospital packing habits on July 18, which included flameless candles and plush bedding. She described herself as a “comfort queen” during her recovery period.

San Francisco’s season opener against Seattle is set for Sept. 7. As it approaches, the couple is committed to navigating parenthood together, even if it means balancing bottle prep with playbook study.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

