"NFL looking out for Detroit": Pat McAfee alleges rigging as controversy erupts over awful officiating during Lions-Buccaneers MNF

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 21, 2025 03:31 GMT
Pat McAfee reacts to officiating in Lions vs. Buccaneers game - via Getty/CMS
The Detroit Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-9 in the first of a doubleheader on Monday night. However, it was not without controversy, especially when it came to the officiating - something that many could not take their eyes off of.

Multiple calls were alleged by fans to have gone in the hosts' favor. One instance was when tight end Cade Otton appeared to have secured a catch during the second quarter while Arthur Maulet tried to wrest the ball from him. However, it was overturned into an interception.

It sparked fan outrage - something that Pat McAfee commisserated with on social media:

"The NFL (is) looking out for Detroit.. LOVE TO SEE IT"
The game itself was rather ugly. After Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a touchdown on the opening drive, neither side scored for the next seven, committing a turnover each and punting five times between them.

Jahmyr Gibbs finally ended that drought for the Lions with a rushing touchdown, but a new one began after that: two straight punts, then a Sterling Shepard fumble that led to a missed field goal, then back-to-back interceptions. Chase McLaughlin eventually ended that sequence with a field goal.

The second half began much better offensively, as both sides exchanged touchdowns on the first two drives. But there was only one more scoring play after that: a Lions field goal. During that sequence, the Buccaneers committed three straight turnovers on downs to seal the game.

Key performers in Lions-Buccaneers game

Jahmyr Gibbs was once again a difference-maker for the Lions, rushinf 17 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns - the first going for 78 yards from well deep ih his team's territory and breaking the first scoring drought. He was also stellar in the air, covering 82 yards on just three catches.

Amon-Ra St. Browns was the night's leading receiver, catchign six passes for 86 yards and a touchdown

