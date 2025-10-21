"This league is so rigged" "Terrible call": NFL fans slam referee for overturning Baker Mayfield's pass as Bucs trail 14-0 to Lions

Baker Mayfield made a play during the second quarter of their Week 7 game against the Detroit Lions. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback lobbed a pass down the field to tight end Cade Otton. He managed to catch the ball with one hand while being tackled by Lions cornerback Arthur Maulet.Unfortunately, after an official review of the play, the officials decided to overturn Baker Mayfield's pass. They decided to rule it as an interception, which left fans furious on social media.&quot;How is this enough evidence to overturn? This league is so rigged,&quot; one fan commented.Byrum Brown Lover (#18 Bulls) @tb_sports_fanLINK@Rate_the_Refs How is this enough evidence to overturn? This league is so rigged&quot;What a terrible call,&quot; another fan said.MDA @alanmorgLINK@Rate_the_Refs What a terrible call&quot;No. Defender literally never had possession once,&quot; this fan wrote.Ace Rothstein @DrewLocks2LINK@Rate_the_Refs No. Defender literally never had possession once&quot;This may have been one of the worst calls I've seen from the Referees in my lifetime. There's no way in this world you call that an interception smh that was disgusting move by the refs. The refs got they're hands all over this game,&quot; another fan stated.GuruTwoey @GuruTwoeyLINK@AggregateSports This may have been one of the Worst calls I’ve ever seen from Referees in my lifetime There’s no way No Way in this World you call that an Interception smh that was disgusting move by the refs The Refs got they’re hands all over this game&quot;Bad call, officials made a mistake there. They stopped the game and changed the call to be wrong,&quot; this fan commented.DBrady @DomBrady15LINK@Rate_the_Refs Bad call, officials made a mistake there. They stopped the game and changed the call to be wrong.The Detroit Lions took an early lead in the first quarter after Jared Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown with a 27-yard touchdown pass. Jake Bates converted the extra point. In the second qurater, RB Jahmyr Gibbs scored a 78-yard rushing touchdown to further extend their lead while Gibbs converted the second extra point for the team.The Lions secured a 14-0 advantage over the Bucs. However, Chase McLaughlin's 53-yard field goal minimized the deficit to 14-3 at halftime. Baker Mayfield completed nine of the 16 passes he attempted for 47 yards and one interception in the first half of the game.