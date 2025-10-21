  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "This league is so rigged" "Terrible call": NFL fans slam referee for overturning Baker Mayfield's pass as Bucs trail 14-0 to Lions

"This league is so rigged" "Terrible call": NFL fans slam referee for overturning Baker Mayfield's pass as Bucs trail 14-0 to Lions

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 21, 2025 01:25 GMT
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions - Source: Imagn
NFL fans slam referee for overturning Baker Mayfield's pass as Bucs trail 14-0 to Lions

Baker Mayfield made a play during the second quarter of their Week 7 game against the Detroit Lions. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback lobbed a pass down the field to tight end Cade Otton. He managed to catch the ball with one hand while being tackled by Lions cornerback Arthur Maulet.

Ad

Unfortunately, after an official review of the play, the officials decided to overturn Baker Mayfield's pass. They decided to rule it as an interception, which left fans furious on social media.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"How is this enough evidence to overturn? This league is so rigged," one fan commented.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"What a terrible call," another fan said.
Ad
"No. Defender literally never had possession once," this fan wrote.
Ad
"This may have been one of the worst calls I've seen from the Referees in my lifetime. There's no way in this world you call that an interception smh that was disgusting move by the refs. The refs got they're hands all over this game," another fan stated.
Ad
"Bad call, officials made a mistake there. They stopped the game and changed the call to be wrong," this fan commented.
Ad

The Detroit Lions took an early lead in the first quarter after Jared Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown with a 27-yard touchdown pass. Jake Bates converted the extra point. In the second qurater, RB Jahmyr Gibbs scored a 78-yard rushing touchdown to further extend their lead while Gibbs converted the second extra point for the team.

The Lions secured a 14-0 advantage over the Bucs. However, Chase McLaughlin's 53-yard field goal minimized the deficit to 14-3 at halftime. Baker Mayfield completed nine of the 16 passes he attempted for 47 yards and one interception in the first half of the game.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications