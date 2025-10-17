  • home icon
  Baker Mayfield's wife Emily shares wholesome snap of "sleepy" baby daughter Kova in latest IG update [PHOTO]

Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily shares wholesome snap of “sleepy” baby daughter Kova in latest IG update [PHOTO]

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 17, 2025 18:42 GMT
33rd Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular - Source: Getty
Baker Mayfield's wife Emily, shared a photo of their daughter.- Source: Getty

Baker Mayfield has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to one of the best records in the NFL through the first seven weeks of the season. Ahead of the Buccaneers Monday night matchup against the Detroit Lions, his wife Emily Mayfield shared a wholesome post at home.

Emily Mayfield shared a photo of their one-year-old daughter Kova. The toddler can be seen in her car seat in the back seat of the vehicle looking sleepy. She wore a pink bow in her hair and one-piece outfit with rainbow print.

"Someone looks a little sleepy," Emily Mayfield captioned the post.
Emily Mayfield shared a glimpse of daughter Kova. (Photo via Emily Mayfield's Instagram Story)
Emily Mayfield shared a glimpse of daughter Kova. (Photo via Emily Mayfield's Instagram Story)

Baker and Emily Mayfield welcomed their daughter Kova Jade, in April 2024. She often shares snapshots of her life as a mom on social media. The couple first met in 2017 after they were introduced through mutual friends. They got engaged in 2018 and got married in July 2019. In the fall of 2023, they announced they were expecting their first child.

Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily shared heartfelt moment of QB and daughter

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off one of their largest margins of victory on Sunday afternoon. The 30-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers was a welcomed relief to Buccaneers' fan who have been used to late game-winning heroics.

Ahead of Sunday's game, Emily Mayfield shared a video of touching moment between the quarterback and their daughter. The bother and daughter stood on the sidelines at Raymond James Stadium during pregame warmups. Baker Mayfield approached the sidelines, but his daughter wasn't quite sure it was him until he removed his helmet.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback picked his daughter up and walked towards his wife to have a family moment together before the game. Kova Mayfield wore her dad's No. 6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' jersey, black pants, black and red Nike sneakers and accessorized with a white bow in her hair.

Mayfield and the Buccaneers will travel to the Motor City for "Monday Night Football" to face the Detroit Lions. The Lions are coming off a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday night.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
