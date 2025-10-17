Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily shares wholesome snap of “sleepy” baby daughter Kova in latest IG update [PHOTO]

Baker Mayfield has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to one of the best records in the NFL through the first seven weeks of the season. Ahead of the Buccaneers Monday night matchup against the Detroit Lions, his wife Emily Mayfield shared a wholesome post at home.Emily Mayfield shared a photo of their one-year-old daughter Kova. The toddler can be seen in her car seat in the back seat of the vehicle looking sleepy. She wore a pink bow in her hair and one-piece outfit with rainbow print. &quot;Someone looks a little sleepy,&quot; Emily Mayfield captioned the post.Emily Mayfield shared a glimpse of daughter Kova. (Photo via Emily Mayfield's Instagram Story)Baker and Emily Mayfield welcomed their daughter Kova Jade, in April 2024. She often shares snapshots of her life as a mom on social media. The couple first met in 2017 after they were introduced through mutual friends. They got engaged in 2018 and got married in July 2019. In the fall of 2023, they announced they were expecting their first child.Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily shared heartfelt moment of QB and daughterBaker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off one of their largest margins of victory on Sunday afternoon. The 30-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers was a welcomed relief to Buccaneers' fan who have been used to late game-winning heroics. Ahead of Sunday's game, Emily Mayfield shared a video of touching moment between the quarterback and their daughter. The bother and daughter stood on the sidelines at Raymond James Stadium during pregame warmups. Baker Mayfield approached the sidelines, but his daughter wasn't quite sure it was him until he removed his helmet. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback picked his daughter up and walked towards his wife to have a family moment together before the game. Kova Mayfield wore her dad's No. 6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' jersey, black pants, black and red Nike sneakers and accessorized with a white bow in her hair. Mayfield and the Buccaneers will travel to the Motor City for &quot;Monday Night Football&quot; to face the Detroit Lions. The Lions are coming off a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday night.