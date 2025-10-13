  • home icon
[WATCH] Baker Mayfield's wife Emily shares wholesome father-daughter moment from Bucs Week 6 win over 49ers

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 13, 2025 19:32 GMT
Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily, shared a moment with the quarterback and their daughter. (Photos via Emily Mayfield's Instagram/ Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 30-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Before taking the field for the Week 6 matchup, the quarterback spent a moment with his wife, Emily and one-year-old daughter, Kova.

Mayfield approached the sidelines wearing his helmet, soon realizing that his young daughter didn't recognize him with it on. He bent down and took the helmet off and she quickly walked up to him for a hug. The moment was shown in a joint post on Instagram by Emily Mayfield.

Kova Mayfield wore her dad's No.6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey along with black pants, a white bow and red and black Nike sneakers.

The Week 6 matchup was the first game the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won by more than one score this season. Despite injuries plaguing his offense, Baker Mayfield has found ways to get his team in the win column this season as they now sit atop the NFC South with a 5-1 record.

Mayfield is considered an early season candidate for NFL MVP for his performance through the first six weeks of the season. In six games Mayfield has completed 129 of 195 attempted passes, thrown for 1,539 yards and 12 passing touchdowns while rushing for 158 yards.

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily shared sweet pregame moment ahead of first home game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are celebrating their 50th season in the National Football League. In celebration of the anniversary season, the Buccaneers brought their iconic creamsicle jerseys back for two games this season.

In Week 3 of the season, the Buccaneers wore the creamsicle jerseys for their home opener. Baker Mayfield and his daughter had a 'twinning' moment before the home opener.

In a video shared on Instagram, Emily Mayfield shared snapshots of the quarterback and their daughter ahead of the game. Both wore their creamsicle Tampa Bay Buccaneers apparel as they had a moment together before the game.

"3-0 ❤️" Emily captioned the post.

Baker and Emily Mayfield welcomed their daughter in April 2024, just months after his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
