Baker Mayfield's wife Emily drops honest review on Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa's outfit for Jaguars vs. Texans game

By Prasen
Modified Sep 23, 2025 10:40 GMT
Emily Mayfield praises Marissa Lawrence&rsquo;s outfit after Jaguars win over Texans
Emily Mayfield praises Marissa Lawrence’s outfit after Jaguars win over Texans [IG/@marissa_lawrence & @emilywmayfield]

Trevor Lawrence had his wife, Marissa, and daughter, Shae, to cheer him for the Jaguars vs. Texans Week 3 game at EverBank Stadium. Liam Coen's men won the game 17-10.

Marissa shared her game-day look on Instagram and some glimpses from Sunday.

“Cheering on my guy with my girl 💙,” Marissa wrote in the caption.

The family of three posed together, with Marissa dressed in a black long-sleeve top tucked loosely into light blue knee-length denim shorts. Her hair was tied back in a ponytail, and she had sunglasses on her head. The black top had “Lawrence” written on it and the Jaguars quarterback's jersey number.

Emily Mayfield, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, commented on Marissa’s post, expressing her reaction to her gameday outfit.

“Okay, wellllll this is the cutest fit😍🔥,” Emily wrote.
Emily Mayfield praises Marissa Lawrence&rsquo;s outfit after Jaguars win over Texans [IG/@marissa_lawernce]
Emily Mayfield praises Marissa Lawrence’s outfit after Jaguars win over Texans [IG/@marissa_lawernce]

Lawrence had a mixed game against the Texans. He threw for 222 yards and completed 20 of 40 passes. He didn’t throw any touchdowns and had one interception that almost cost the Jaguars.

However, when the team needed him, he led a seven-play, 83-yard drive that ended with a touchdown and helped the Jaguars win. On one play, he ran 10 yards on 3rd-and-6 to get a new set of downs.

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares fun moments from Jaguars’ Ladies Luncheon

On September 12, on Instagram, 26-year-old Trevor Lawrence's wife shared some sneak peeks from the Jaguars’ Jags Ladies Luncheon 2025. Her post showed fun moments with all the Jaguars players’ wives and girlfriends, and the brunch setup. Marissa also added a heartfelt message in the caption:

“So grateful to be a part of this team and excited for this season!!! I’ve always prayed for our team to feel like family and to be a space for girls to rely on one another in this crazy football life- cares so @ashleyfordcoen much about this and I’m so glad we got to host this together! It’s gonna be an amazing season- Go Jags💙🐆,” Jaguars QB’s wife wrote.
Marissa Lawrence wore a white mini dress with blue flowers. She paired it with black heels and minimal jewelry.

Edited by Prasen
