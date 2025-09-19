  • home icon
Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa enjoys her first "date since college" with ex-Clemson RB Darien Rencher's wife Makenzie

Modified Sep 19, 2025 20:42 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife Marissa have been together since they were kids. The two met in fifth grade and started dating in their sophomore year of high school in 2016.

They were high school sweethearts from Cartersville, Georgia, even going to prom together in 2017 and 2018. Trevor proposed in 2020, and they married in April 2021 in Bluffton, South Carolina. It’s safe to say they’ve come a long way.

On Friday, Marissa enjoyed a special outing with Makenzie, wife of former Clemson running back Darien Rencher, who played alongside Trevor at Clemson in the late 2010s. The two went on a relaxing date at a spa, with Marissa writing on Instagram:

“Haven’t had a date since college basically 😭🥹”

@marissa_lawrence's Instagram story

Marissa is a former college soccer player and now works as an event planner and co-founded Love, Gigi Event Design. Since marrying Trevor at 21 years old, she has been a strong supporter of his career, cheering him on as he became the first pick in the 2021 NFL draft and led the Jaguars to their first division title and playoff win in five years in 2022.

In January, the two welcomed their first kid, a daughter named Shae Lynn.

Trevor Lawrence and Marissa took a trip with Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily

Trevor Lawrence is balancing football with some quality time with family and friends. Although Trevor and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield play for rival teams in Florida, they share a friendship off the field.

Trevor and Marissa joined Baker and his wife Emily on a trip with friends recently. While the photos were uploaded on Thursday, it’s not clear exactly when the trip happened.

Nevertheless, the outing included time on the water and on golf courses, and was shared in photos on Instagram by Marielle Corbett, fiancee of former Buccaneers offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, who was with the Bucs until this offseason, but now plays for the Jaguars.

Lawrence's Jaguars will next face the Houston Texans at home for Week 3 on Sunday.

