Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares lunch outing with NFL partners before Jaguars Week 1 game vs Panthers

By Bethany Cohen
Published Sep 02, 2025 15:51 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp - Source: Getty
Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa enjoyed a girl's lunch. - Source: Getty

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up for Week 1 of the NFL season this weekend. Ahead of his fifth NFL season kickoff, his wife, Marissa Lawrence, and their daughter, Shae, met up with other NFL ladies.

On Monday, Marissa Lawrence shared a photo from the lunch she and her daughter had with defensive end Adam Gotsis' partner, Dr. Alexandra Sanders and wide receiver Jamal Agnew's partner, Marina Eddy.

Sanders and Eddy are holding Shae as they all smiled for the camera.

"Lunch with the girls," Lawrence wrote

Marissa Lawrence and her daughter had a special girls lunch. (Photo via Marissa Lawrence&#039;s Instagram Story)
Marissa Lawrence and her daughter had a special girls lunch. (Photo via Marissa Lawrence's Instagram Story)

Neither Gotsis nor Agnew plays for the Jaguars. Gotsis signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is on the practice squad. Agnew signed with the Atlanta Falcons in March.

Lawrence, Gotsis and Agnew were all teammates on the Jaguars from 2021 through the 2023 NFL seasons. Despite going in different directions, Marissa Lawrence has remained in contact with their partners.

Trevor Lawrence's wife and daughter Shae showed support during preseason

Trevor and Marissa Lawrence welcomed their first child, daughter Shae, in January. This offseason, the new family of three has traveled and spent quality time ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

When Lawrence took the field with the Jaguars for the first preseason matchup in August, he had a new fan in the stands. Marissa shared photos of their daughter's first NFL game.

Their daughter wore a custom Jaguars' onesie with the quarterback's name and No. 16 jersey number on the back. Her look was topped off with blue bows in her hair.

"Showing Shae the ropes🐆💙" Lawrence captioned the post
Marissa Lawrence and her daughter will get to cheer on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars this Sunday at home for a Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Krutik Jain
