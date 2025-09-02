Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa shares lunch outing with NFL partners before Jaguars Week 1 game vs Panthers

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up for Week 1 of the NFL season this weekend. Ahead of his fifth NFL season kickoff, his wife, Marissa Lawrence, and their daughter, Shae, met up with other NFL ladies.On Monday, Marissa Lawrence shared a photo from the lunch she and her daughter had with defensive end Adam Gotsis' partner, Dr. Alexandra Sanders and wide receiver Jamal Agnew's partner, Marina Eddy.Sanders and Eddy are holding Shae as they all smiled for the camera.&quot;Lunch with the girls,&quot; Lawrence wroteMarissa Lawrence and her daughter had a special girls lunch. (Photo via Marissa Lawrence's Instagram Story)Neither Gotsis nor Agnew plays for the Jaguars. Gotsis signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is on the practice squad. Agnew signed with the Atlanta Falcons in March.Lawrence, Gotsis and Agnew were all teammates on the Jaguars from 2021 through the 2023 NFL seasons. Despite going in different directions, Marissa Lawrence has remained in contact with their partners.Trevor Lawrence's wife and daughter Shae showed support during preseasonTrevor and Marissa Lawrence welcomed their first child, daughter Shae, in January. This offseason, the new family of three has traveled and spent quality time ahead of the upcoming NFL season.When Lawrence took the field with the Jaguars for the first preseason matchup in August, he had a new fan in the stands. Marissa shared photos of their daughter's first NFL game.Their daughter wore a custom Jaguars' onesie with the quarterback's name and No. 16 jersey number on the back. Her look was topped off with blue bows in her hair.&quot;Showing Shae the ropes🐆💙&quot; Lawrence captioned the post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMarissa Lawrence and her daughter will get to cheer on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars this Sunday at home for a Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.