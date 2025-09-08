  • home icon
  Trevor Lawrence's 8 month-old baby girl Shae makes NFL debut vs. Jaguars as wife Marissa captures adorable father-daughter moment on sidelines

Trevor Lawrence's 8 month-old baby girl Shae makes NFL debut vs. Jaguars as wife Marissa captures adorable father-daughter moment on sidelines

By Prasen
Modified Sep 08, 2025 13:00 GMT
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence's 8 month-old baby girl Shae makes NFL debut as wife Marissa captures adorable father-daughter moments on sidelines before Jaguars game [IG/@marissa_lawerence]

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars started their 2025 NFL season with an easy 26-10 win against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. This win was extra special as the Jaguars QB’s 8-month-old daughter, Shae Lawerence, made her NFL debut and came to cheer for her father.

After the big win, Jaguars QB's wife, Marissa Lawrence, shared a sweet family picture on Instagram and dropped a two-word caption,

“Go daddy.”

The picture was taken on the sidelines, with Marissa wearing an oversized black Jaguars jersey with the number 16 on the back. She completed her look with white platform sneakers and wore her hair in a casual bun.

Travis Lawrence wore his team's jersey, holding their daughter, Shae dressed in an animal-print romper with little ruffles.

Later, Marissa posted a carousel post to share some more sneak peeks from the game day.

"Season 5 party of 3 🐆," the 25-year-old wrote in the caption.
The Jaguars will play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Both teams won their first game of the season.

Trevor Lawrence's wife shares cute aquarium photo dump on IG

Marissa Lawrence shared an aquarium photo dump on August 24. The IG post included pictures of her enjoying a fun day at the Georgia Aquarium.

“A whole big world to show you 💙 + some quality time getting to meet and see family!! We love you, Shae bug RIP Taroko,” Marissa wrote in the IG caption.

In one picture, the mother-daughter duo looked adorable in matching all-white outfits. Another picture featured Marissa's father, Steve Mowry, holding his granddaughter.

The couple welcomed their first child on January 4, earlier this year. Trevor Lawrence and Marissa announced it in an Instagram post on January 6.

Edited by Prasen
