Baker Mayfield torches NFL referees for horrible officiating after Buccaneers lose to Lions on MNF

Baker Mayfield was unhappy with the officating of their Monday night showdown against the Detroit Lions. In the post-game press conference, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback called out the questionable decisions taken by the referees at Ford Field."Third down, defensive holding call that wasn't called. And also, still pretty damn confused about the double review," Mayfield said. "Lot of things inthat game that were a little questionable. But a lot of frustration at the end of that."I worked by a** off and I put a lot into this game. So when things that I don't seem are deemed fair, I'm gonna let somebody know. And that's good, bad and different."Baker Mayfield had two passes overturned during their 24-9 loss against the loss. In the second quarter, he had completed a pass to TE Cade Otton who caught the ball with a one-handed effort. However, after review, the officials overturned the three-yard completion and gave Arthur Maulet the interception. This left fans furious, as they took to social media to torch the officials of the game.The second incident took place in the fourth quarter when the Bucs quarterback found Otton again on a fourth-and-four play for a first down. The officials stuck to their original decision after Dan Campbell's team issued a challenge.However, head referee of the game, John Hussey was called to double review the play. He then decided to reverse the original decision, awarding the Lions the possession of the ball.Baker Mayfield ended the night completing 28 of the 50 passes he attempted for 228 yards and one passing touchdown. He also had one interception to his name as the Bucs' two-game winning streak came to an end.Baker Mayfield shares his thoughts on Mike Evans' injuryThe Bucs suffered a massive blow to the offense after Mike Evans injured himself on Monday Night. Coach Todd Bowles confirmed that the wide receiver suffered from a broken collarbone and is expected to miss the majority of the remaining regular season.In the post game press conference, Baker Mayfield shared his thoughts on Evans' injury."I mean, obviously, for the team, it's not great," Mayfield said. "But for him, I hate it. You know, I've seen him work each day in person whether he's healthy or hurt. Just how he attacks each day and it sucks."You know, you never like to see that, whether it's a teammate or not. Especially when it's Mike. So, unfortuntate. But guys will try to step up and play for him"The Bucs will be on the road to next face the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 26.