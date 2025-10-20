1 day after benching Justin Fields, Jets HC Aaron Glenn expresses uncertainty about QB decision

New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn declined to name his starting quarterback on Monday. This came after Justin Fields was pulled at halftime of Sunday’s 13-6 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
In his first year at the helm, Glenn’s 0-7 start ties one of the worst openings in franchise history. Fields, who signed a two-year $40 million contract in the offseason, completed 6 of 12 passes for 46 yards before being replaced.
Glenn told reporters that he and his staff are still in the process of identifying who the team's Week 8 starter would be.
"That's something that I want to continue to look at," Glenn said. "Again, it's early on Monday, so I said this yesterday that there's a lot of thought that goes into that, for me personally, and then being able to get with the staff, and then just being able to ask other coaches that have been in the situation, how would they handle that."
Glenn brushed off talk last week about a potential quarterback switch. Fields has been sacked 12 times over the past two games, including nine against Denver in London.
Aaron Glenn weighing stability vs. spark amid Justin Fields confusion
Aaron Glenn admitted he sought advice from fellow coaches on managing quarterback transitions, while identifying who'll give the Jets the best chance to win.
"I think it's always based on who gives you the best chance to win," Glenn told reporters on Monday. "My mindset right now is who gives us the best chance to win, to be honest with you."
Tyrod Taylor started the third quarter of Sunday's game versus the Panthers. He completed 10 of 22 passes for 126 yards and two interceptions.
"I thought the offense moved the ball better, but that has a number of things that you have to look at," Glenn said. "Number one, we were more in a hurry-up situation, which I think he's done a really good job of. But man, the two picks is something that's tough, you know, and you can't have that."
Justin Fields has averaged 140.8 passing yards in six starts this season. He missed one game due to a concussion.
