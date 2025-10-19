  • home icon
  Justin Fields gets bad news as Aaron Glenn hints tough Jets QB decision for Week 8 game vs. Bengals after going 0-7 in 2025 NFL season

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 19, 2025 21:35 GMT
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn
New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn refused to commit to a starting quarterback after the team dropped to 0-7 following a 13-6 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. It was a defensive duel that ended with Bryce Young leading the Panthers to a 13-6 win, while Justin Fields struggled and was benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor couldn't take the team to the promised land, but many are now wondering if this benching was the end of Fields' tenure with the Jets. Speaking with reporters after the game, Aaron Glenn was asked how he would decide on the Week 8 starting quarterback.

"I make the call," Glenn said. "But there's a lot of conversations I gotta have with myself. To see what can I do to make sure I give us a chances to win and obviously, talk to the staff and see what their thoughts are also, but we'll make the right decision. Whatever decision is, I'mma go with it and we're gonna move forward."
Justin Fields went 6 of 12 for 46 yards. He was sacked three times, but ran the ball four times for 22 yards. Taylor went 10 of 22 for 126 yards against two interceptions and three sacks.

Aaron Glenn refused to bench Justin Fields after Week 6 loss

After the Jets dropped to 0-6 following a 13-11 loss to the Denver Broncos, Aaron Glenn was asked if he considered benching Justin Fields. He acknowledged that Fields regressed against the Broncos, but he had played at a solid level in the first five games.

"I thought about this a lot last night. I thought about the question that was asked. When you look at what Justin did the games that he played," Glenn said. "I didn't think he was bad at all. I actually thought he did some pretty good things in those four games, and this fifth game, he took a step back.
"And I'm with you guys 100%, and we can't have that. We have to get better than that. And he knows that. He knows that better than anyone. I don't think you just try to bench a player after having one true bad game, because I thought the other games he played fairly well."

Fans had a lot to say about this situation, with some even calling for a trade for the Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders.

